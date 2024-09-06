Pedestrian & Cyclist Injured in Collision Near Mountain Station on Sept. 3

A 76-year-old South Orange resident and a juvenile cyclist were both injured in a collision near Mountain Station on Sept. 3, with the pedestrian being transported to University Hospital in Newark. The cyclist, a juvenile, was treated and bandaged by an ambulance team at the scene.

According to police, the pedestrian was “alert and conscious” when transported to the hospital. As of Thursday night, Sept. 5, Police Chief Ernesto Morillo reported that he did not know whether or not the man had been released from the hospital.

The Randolph Place resident was struck while walking across Vose Avenue south bound in the crosswalk from the corner of Montrose Avenue when he was struck by a cyclist who was traveling downhill and westward on Montrose Avenue.

According to Morillo, the cyclist said he attempted to stop to avoid colliding into the pedestrian, but was unable to do so.

“The pedestrian was struck on his left side and sustained an injury to his head,” said Morillo. “The pedestrian was assessed by the Robert Wood Johnson Rescue Squad and was transported to University Hospital in Newark NJ for further care.”

“The cyclist sustained injuries to his left knee and his right hand,” added Morillo. “He was treated on scene and bandaged by the Robert Wood Johnson Rescue Squad. The juvenile’s mother was notified and responded to the scene and refused further medical treatment for her son.”