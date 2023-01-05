MaplewoodPolice and Fire

POLICE: Man Robbed at Gunpoint on Jacoby St. Early Morning Wednesday

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Detective Lt. Michael Palmerezzi:

On Wednesday January 4, 2023 at approximately 1:39 am, the Maplewood Police Department received a 911 call from a 49-year-old resident of Jacoby Street who stated that he was just robbed in his driveway. The resident reported that as he was exiting his vehicle, he was approached by two unknown black males (one wearing a white colored hooded sweatshirt with a black mask and one wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with a black mask, both appeared to be between 20-25 years of age).

One of the unknown males brandished a small black handgun and demanded the resident’s keys and wallet. Once the resident refused to turn over those items, he was struck with the butt of the handgun causing a minor injury. At the same time, the second unknown male removed the resident’s wallet from the vehicle. After the altercation, the unknown males took off on foot northbound toward Springfield Avenue. The resident was evaluated for his injuries by South Essex Fire Department and ultimately refused medical attention.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact Detective Zuhowski at 973-761-7929 or email JZUHOWSKI@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

VIDEO: Water Restored After Main Breaks on 3rd...

Adequate Public Notice: South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed...

‘A Momentous Day’: Niheema Malloy Sworn in as...

Board of Ed Rejects Bids for Montrose &...

Maplewood Requests ADA Accessibility Assessment for Train Station

‘We Are Headed Into a Very Difficult Budget...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE