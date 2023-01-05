POLICE: Man Robbed at Gunpoint on Jacoby St. Early Morning Wednesday

From Detective Lt. Michael Palmerezzi:

On Wednesday January 4, 2023 at approximately 1:39 am, the Maplewood Police Department received a 911 call from a 49-year-old resident of Jacoby Street who stated that he was just robbed in his driveway. The resident reported that as he was exiting his vehicle, he was approached by two unknown black males (one wearing a white colored hooded sweatshirt with a black mask and one wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with a black mask, both appeared to be between 20-25 years of age).

One of the unknown males brandished a small black handgun and demanded the resident’s keys and wallet. Once the resident refused to turn over those items, he was struck with the butt of the handgun causing a minor injury. At the same time, the second unknown male removed the resident’s wallet from the vehicle. After the altercation, the unknown males took off on foot northbound toward Springfield Avenue. The resident was evaluated for his injuries by South Essex Fire Department and ultimately refused medical attention.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact Detective Zuhowski at 973-761-7929 or email JZUHOWSKI@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV