Rifle-Wielding Man Attempts Afternoon Robbery in Maplewood; Shot Fired but Victim Not Injured

From Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul:

On Friday Sept. 4, 2020 at approximately 330pm, Maplewood Officers responded to 230 Tuscan Road on a report of an armed robbery and hearing a possible gun shot. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, a 48 year old male who was entering into his residence when he was approached by an unknown person, described as a male brandishing a rifle. The actor pointed the rifle at the victim and demanded his money. The victim and actor struggled over the rifle and the weapon discharged. The victim was not hit when the rifle discharged. The victim was able to wrestle himself away from the actor and ran towards Burnett Avenue and flagged down officers. The actor ran from the scene towards Boyden Avenue. The actor possibly ran towards an awaiting vehicle.

The 48 year old victim was transported to Newark Beth Israel hospital for superficial scrapes suffered from the physical struggle with the actor. He was treated and released the same day.

No proceeds were taken from the victim.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with information or video who live in this area are asked to call Detectives at 973-761-7927.