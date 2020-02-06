SOMSD Warns Community About ‘Suspicious Vehicle’ in Tuxedo Park Area

The following email was sent to the SOMSD community on February 6:

Dear SOMSD Family:

The South Orange Police Department (SOPD) recently notified us of an incident that occurred late yesterday afternoon concerning a suspicious vehicle within the Tuxedo Park community area. They are currently investigating and no further information will be released until they are able to prove or disprove the report. Pending their investigation, extra officers have been assigned to patrol the area as a precautionary measure. Please know we take these situations very seriously. The safety of our students is always our absolute top priority. Once the investigation is completed and we have clearance from SOPD we will follow-up with more detailed communication.

South Orange & Maplewood School District