South Orange-Maplewood Coalition on Race to Host Community Safety & Policing Forum June 13

From the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race:

On Monday, June 13, The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race invites local residents, neighboring communities, and all interested parties to learn more about the timely topics of community safety and policing. Key representatives including South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo; Maplewood Police Chief James DeVaul; Ayoola Akinnuoye, Co-chair of the Maplewood Community Board on Policing; and Stephanie Lawson-Muhammad, Chair of the South Orange Community Police Collaborative will be joined by Dr. Alexis Karteron and Dr. Sara Wakefield to share the facts and to answer questions about local and regional crime trends, new initiatives, and what we can do to stay safe. Information will be shared in a panel format using questions prepared in advance to allow fact-based responses. Time permitting, additional questions will be accepted from webinar participants.

WHAT: Zoom Webinar: Community Forum on Safety & Policing

WHEN: Monday, June 13th, 7:30 pm

HOST: South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race

REGISTRATION: Register Here in advance for this meeting

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race is a nationally recognized non-profit organization that envisions a community that is a model for the nation in which people of different races, ethnic, groups, and backgrounds can interact, form friendships, and participate fully in the community’s economic, political, civic, educational, and cultural life. The Coalition creates strategies to support stably integrated residential neighborhoods, advocates for racial equity and excellence for all students in the schools, and brings the community together to learn, to build relationships across racial and cultural barriers, and to celebrate differences. Visit communiycoalitiononrace.org.