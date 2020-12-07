South Orange Police: Arrest in Alleged Aggravated Assault on Officer

From the South Orange Police Department blotter:

South Orange Police arrested a 24-year-old Newark man and charged him with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, in relation to an October 22 incident on Sloan Street.

The incident occurred when a stolen Chrysler 300 allegedly struck a marked police unit, almost striking an officer, then fled, according to police. After an investigation, South Orange Detectives arrested Newark resident Abdul Bryant, and charged him with Receiving Stolen Property, Eluding and Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.