South Orange Police Issue Girl Scout Cookie ‘Warning,’ Offer to Help Community ‘Dispose’ of Cookies

From the South Orange Police Department via Facebook:

The South Orange Police Department wants to make our community aware of a highly addictive substance that is about to hit the streets. These items go by a variety of names like “Thin Mints”, “S’mores” and “Lemonades” just to name a few. These items are distributed by strong, smart, fearless young women who will lure you in with their story and get you hooked. We know many people think, “I will just get one box.” But one turns into two and two turns into five and the next thing you know you are hiding “Thin Mints” in the freezer.