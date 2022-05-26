Police and FireSchools / KidsSouth Orange

South Orange Police Seek More Crossing Guards

by South Orange Police Department
From the South Orange Police Department:

The South Orange Police Department is looking for dependable adults to fill part time and per diem School Crossing Guard positions. Your duty would be to ensure the safety of children and other pedestrians as they cross the street before and after school. While wearing your safety vest, you will check for oncoming traffic, step into the road, and direct vehicles to come to a stop before instructing people to cross. Although this job requires minimal hours, you must be comfortable working outdoors in various types of weather. You will need your own vehicle, cell phone and meet other requirements. Our guards work approximately 10 hours per week, (2 hours per day, Mon-Fri) Starting pay is $19.74 per hour and all necessary equipment is provided.  If interested, contact aacevedo@southorange.org for details.

