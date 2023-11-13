Spate of Overnight Smash & Grab Burglaries Hits SOMA Businesses

A series of overnight burglaries hit at least one South Orange business and several Maplewood eateries this weekend.

On Saturday morning, workers were installing a new door at Artie’s on Newark Way in Maplewood following a break-in. On Sunday morning, Sabatino’s on Valley Street was cleaning up a shattered glass after someone through broke through the front door and burglarized the popular pizza and sandwich shop.

Maplewood Police Officer Bruno Marto said the PD would be putting out a press release on Monday, November 13, regarding the incidents.

Meanwhile, South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo reported, “These jobs are showing as unrelated at this time. Our incident has yielded a positive ID of a former employee of Town Hall Deli. This person has been charged and that case is closed. Please look for an update on our blotter with more information.”

Village Green will be updating this story.