Uvalde School Tragedy: Message From South Orange-Maplewood Superintendent Dr. Taylor

From South Orange-Maplewood School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronald Taylor:

Good Morning South Orange & Maplewood School District Community,

It is with a heavy heart that I write to you this morning. The senseless act of violence that occurred yesterday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX stole the lives of 19 students and I believe we all woke up this morning feeling more burdened and saddened at yet another school tragedy inflicted by gun violence. Please know this morning resources and talking scripts were shared with our staff members so that they are able to help students process this tragedy. In addition our school social workers and counselors are on hand to offer support to students and staff who are struggling today and will be available to offer support in the coming days.

As a District, we want to assure families that the safety and security of our students and school facilities is always our top priority. We continue to work in partnership with our Board of Education and local police departments to improve our safety practices and protocols. We encourage you to view a list of resources that may help aid you in how to speak and support children in the aftermath of school violence on our school website: https://bit.ly/ 3yZ0MFu

Please do not hesitate to reach out to your child’s School Counselor or Principal if you feel further assistance is needed. Thank you.

Dr. Ronald G. Taylor, Superintendent of Schools

Taylor also provided a video message, signing off with: “And please know that your school district is here for you.”