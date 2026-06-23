Jasmine Metellus: Empowering Young Voices in Essex County

The following profile was written by Elisa Veal, a rising Columbia High School 12th grader who is working as a paid freelance reporter for Village Green as part of a grant from the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium. Elise has also profiled Assemblyman Chigozie Onyema and his Director of Legislative Affairs Brandon Mathieson.

Jasmine Metellus is a community leader and advocate who is dedicated to helping young people become more involved in their communities and public life. As President of the Essex County Young Democrats — and in her relatively new day job as Director of Outreach for Congresswoman Analilia Mejia — Metellus is bringing her own youthful energy to create opportunities for young people to connect, share ideas, and make a difference.

Through her leadership, Metellus focuses on issues that affect everyday people, especially young adults who are struggling to find opportunities and feel heard.

“I believe the biggest issue facing young people in Essex County today is achieving economic opportunity,” Metellus told Village Green. She points to the rising costs of education, the impact of new technology, and the difficulty many young people face when searching for jobs. Her mission, as she sees it, is to help connect people with opportunities and encourage young adults to build networks that can support their personal and professional growth.

A native of Haiti who grew up mostly in Irvington, Metellus said, “I didn’t have an interest in politics and public service until later in my life.” While graduating from Montclair State University, she gave a speech about student loan forgiveness and the challenges that students from marginalized communities face when going for higher education. That experience inspired her to become involved in public service and eventually led her to a legislative internship that helped launch her career.

An issue Metellus cares deeply about is the disconnect many young people feel toward politics. She understands why some members of Generation Z feel frustrated and unheard. According to Metellus, “With the rising costs of living on your own, and the wages not matching inflation, it’s difficult to trust politicians.” She believes organizations like the Essex County Young Democrats can help rebuild trust by creating spaces where young people can discuss issues, learn about government, and have their voices represented. Her goal is to make the government feel more accessible and responsive to the people it serves.

One of the most meaningful moments in Metellus’s advocacy work came during a strike at Delaney Hall. She spent several days speaking with families, documenting events, and helping spread accurate information. Reflecting on the experience, she said. “I experienced how to fight for humanity, and most importantly I grew my advocacy for everyone’s rights.” The experience showed her the power of community action and strengthened her commitment to standing up for others.

Metellus encourages young people to stay patient and continue working toward change, even when progress seems slow. Her message is simple: “ Sometimes change doesn’t happen until later.” She believes meaningful change requires preparation, persistence, and dedication.