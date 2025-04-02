Maplewood Township Committee Lauds Senator Cory Booker’s Record-Breaking Senate Speech

Members of the Maplewood Township Committee heaped praise on U.S. Senator Cory Booker at their meeting on April 1, after Booker broke a longstanding record for the longest speech on the Senate floor in an effort to call attention to and protest actions by the Trump administration, including cuts to federal programs and staff as well as deportations without due process.

“I want to give kudos to our Senator for speaking truth to power today,” said Township Committee member Victor DeLuca. Booker spoke for 25 hours and five minutes — 48 minutes longer than a speech given by Senator Strom Thurmond in 1957 to filibuster a voting rights bill.

“Basically what he was talking about is the priorities need to be on those things [library services, health care] — things that we serve people with, and not on massive cuts for rich folks,” said DeLuca. “And that’s what he spoke about for 24 hours.”

“It was amazing to watch him. I know Booker from Newark days. He came here in Maplewood. He got a warm welcome when he started to run for Senate many years ago,” said DeLuca. “He really stood out today as a New Jersey representative and a leader in the Senate — a place that we need some leadership. So, thank you, Cory Booker.”

“Yes, thank you, Cory Booker,” said Mayor Nancy Adams. “It’s about time we had somebody being a voice. We really need that on the federal level.”

“I think it’s important that we acknowledge our very own New Jersey United States Senator Booker for his extraordinary accomplishment,” added Township Committee member Dean Dafis. “He and Senator [Andy] Kim have really led the way of speaking truth to power, and I hope that folks out there will be inspired to engage in protest and civil disobedience in speaking out and standing up, because the threats are really real. As you heard tonight our health department is threatened directly because of the cuts to the Department of Health & Human Services and the CDC that were announced over the weekend.”

Near the end of his speech, Booker said, “When our founders said that we must mutually pledge, pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor. We need that now. From all Americans. This is a moral moment. It’s not left or right. It’s right or wrong. Let’s get in good trouble. My friend, Madam President, I yield the floor.”

Watch the conclusion of Booker’s speech here: