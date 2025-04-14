11th Annual Meghan Doyle ’05K Supports Student Tuition Assistance at Mount St. Dominic Academy

Caldwell, NJ — The MSDA Meghan Doyle ’05K returns on Saturday, May 3, 2025, bringing together runners, walkers, and supporters for a meaningful morning of community, remembrance, and giving. Now in its 11th year, the event, which takes place at Mount St. Dominic Academy, 3 Ryerson Avenue, Caldwell, continues to honor the life and legacy of Meghan Doyle, a 2005 graduate of Mount St. Dominic Academy, who passed away in 2013 after a brief illness.

Created in 2015 to help fulfill Meghan’s goal of reconnecting with her alma mater and running a 5K, the event serves a dual purpose: celebrating Meghan’s memory while supporting the Tuition Assistance Program at Mount St. Dominic Academy. To date, the ’05K has raised nearly $300,000, directly benefiting students who seek the gift of a Mount education.

Meghan grew up in the Maplewood/South Orange area and attended Our Lady of Sorrows School in South Orange for elementary school. Her parents, longtime residents of Maplewood, remain active members of the community today.

To register or learn more, visit: http://RunSignUp.com/MSDA05K, or contact [email protected]

Participants of all ages and abilities are invited to take part in one of three race options:

Live ’05K (9:30 AM): Join us on campus for the official 5K race. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, along with awards for the top three runners in each age category.

Kids’ Fun Run (9:00 AM): Children ages 10 and under can participate in a short Fun Run. There is no fee to register, and each child is welcome to be part of the fun!

Virtual ’05K (May 3–9): Can’t make it to Caldwell? Run your own race from anywhere in the world between May 3 and May 9. Virtual participants will receive a bib number and are encouraged to share their photos using #MSDA05K.

We invite you to join us in continuing Meghan’s legacy and making a difference in the lives of current and future Mount students.

ABOUT MOUNT ST. DOMINIC ACADEMY: Founded in 1892 by the Sisters of St. Dominic, Mount St. Dominic Academy is an independent Catholic college preparatory school committed to educating young women of diverse ethnic, religious, and economic backgrounds. Nestled in the scenic town of Caldwell, New Jersey, the Mount has empowered generations of young women through a rich tradition rooted in the Dominican pillars of prayer, study, community, and mission. With a strong focus on academic excellence, spiritual growth, and leadership development, Mount St. Dominic Academy inspires students to discover their unique purpose and make a meaningful impact in the world. Visit msdacademy.org for more information.