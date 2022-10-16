15 Columbia High Students Awarded Academic Honors from Nat’l College Board Programs

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

October 14, 2022 – CHS students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service. Fifteen CHS seniors received special recognition, among them:

National African American Recognition Award:

Alexis Halm-Owoo, National African American Recognition Award Connor McBride, National African American Recognition Award Cyrus Merriweather, National African American Recognition Award Hudson Tyler, National African American Recognition Award Jeslyn Ero, National African American Recognition Award Makayla Ojentis, National African American Recognition Award Nicholas Franklin, National African American Recognition Award Okherra Prosper, National African American Recognition Award Sophia Franklin, National African American Recognition Award Tristan Bernard, National African American Recognition Award Valentina Ravix, National African American Recognition Award Zachary Taylor, National African American Recognition Award

National Hispanic Recognition Award:

Arturo Gigante, National Hispanic Recognition Award Sadie Munoz, National Hispanic Recognition Award Zoila Mills, National Hispanic Recognition Award

“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said CHS Principal, Frank Sanchez. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students will be invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.

“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”