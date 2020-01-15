7 Columbia High Students Featured in ‘Spring Awakening’ Vanguard Theater Production in NYC Jan 17-19

Buy your tickets now to see seven — yes, seven! — Columbia High School thespians hit the boards in New York City for Vanguard Theater Company’s presentation of Spring Awakening at the American Theater for Actors on West 54th.

The Columbia High School performers are: Raquel (Rocky) Anicette, Anna Paris, David Harper, Jordan Muhammad, William Nash, Madison McGehee and Sylvie Schuetz.

Performances run from Friday, January 17, through Sunday, January 19, 2020. Purchase tickets here.

Spring Awakening is a rock musical with music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater. It is based on the 1891 German play Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind. Set in late 19th-century Germany, the musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of teenage sexuality, in a world where parents, ministers and teachers create an atmosphere of shame, silence and ignorance.

Spring Awakening is presented by Vanguard Theater Company, directed by Janeece Freeman Clark, with choreography by Lawrence Dandridge, musical direction by Sam Sultan, and intimacy choreography by April Leonhard. It features a cast of 20 teen and two adult performers from New York and New Jersey.

The show opened on Broadway 11 years ago, winning 8 Tony awards including for best musical, and was revived in 2015. Vanguard’s production is a rare glimpse of the show Off-Broadway.

Vanguard’s production of Spring Awakening is part of a special program called DREAM VTC, made possible in part by generous grants from the New Jersey Council on the Arts, and TeeRico by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tickets for Spring Awakening are available through Vanguard Theater Company’s website, https://vanguardtheatercompany.org

Vanguard Theater Company Presents Spring Awakening, for four performances only on January 17-19 at John Cullum Theater, American Theater for Actors, 314 W 54th Street, NY, NY. Friday, January 17 – Sunday, January 19, 2019, with performances at 8PM on Friday and Saturday, 2PM on Saturday, and 3PM on Sunday.