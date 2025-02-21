Achieve Foundation To Host Spring Fundraiser, ‘A Night to Achieve,’ on Friday, March 7th

From The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood:

The Achieve Foundation is thrilled to announce its annual fundraising event, A Night to Achieve, taking place on Friday, March 7th at 7:00 PM at The Woodland in Maplewood. This vibrant evening will feature live music by Essex Funk Collective and exceptional catering by Celebrated Food.

A Night to Achieve is more than just a celebration—it’s an opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of students and teachers in our South Orange-Maplewood schools. Proceeds from the event directly support Achieve Foundation’s programming and initiatives – including our Volunteer Tutoring Program, our upcoming Maker Madness STEAM fair on April 26th, and our robust Educator Grants initiative – all which provide critical academic and social-emotional support to students, families and educators across all our public schools.

Guests can look forward to an exciting evening of music, food, and community spirit, all in support of educational equity and enrichment. Whether you dance the night away, participate in our silent auction or wine pull, or simply enjoy the atmosphere, your participation will help ensure that all students in our district have access to the resources they need to succeed.

Tickets are available now and sponsorship opportunities are also open for those looking to make an even greater impact. Join us for an evening of fun and philanthropy as we bring in the funk and bring in the funds for public education in our community!

About The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a registered 501(c)3 organization that promotes high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future. We support our students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Since 1999, Achieve has invested over $4.5 million for programs that further public education in our two towns. To learn more, please visit achievefoundation.org.