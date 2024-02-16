Achieve Foundation to Host Spring Fundraiser “That 70s Party” on Friday, March 1

From The Achieve Foundation:

The Achieve Foundation invites you to boogie down to The Woodland on Friday, March 1st from 7-10pm for a throwback evening celebrating the unforgettable decade of the 70s. Our retro-inspired community event aims to transport all back to the groovy era of bell-bottoms, tie-dye, and unforgettable tunes – all while raising funds for Achieve.

The dance floor, while not quite Studio 54, promises to be hopping with R&B, disco and soul and as we “bring in the funk” with the amazing local intergenerational band, Essex Funk Collective. A delicious retro buffet dinner will be provided by Celebrated Foods. Tickets are $75/person or $125/couple and are on sale now. [Note: special discounted pricing of $50/ticket is available for all SOMSD staff members]

Everyone, whether you’re able to attend in person or not, is encouraged to help “bring in the funds” by bidding on some fabulous prizes during our online auction. Bidding opens on February 23rd at https://givebutter.com/c/70sParty/auction. Have a great good or service to donate for the auction? Click here.

Thanks to Edrington, our Top Chef sponsor, and all the sponsors and supporters who have already contributed to make this event possible. Additional sponsors at levels ranging from $1,350 to $150 are welcome; learn more here or email director@achievefoundation.org.

We are excited to bring back the spirit of the 1970s with this fundraising event and hope that you will join your neighbors, friends and community to come together, have a blast, and help us fulfill Achieve’s mission of supporting the students, families and educators in the South Orange-Maplewood School District by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community.

Don’t miss the chance to boogie down and support a great cause during Achieve’s “That 70s Party.” See you on March 1st!

About the Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a registered 501(c)3 organization that promotes high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future. We support our students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Since 1999, Achieve has invested over $4.5 million for programs that further public education in our two towns. To learn more, please visit achievefoundation.org.