Apply by Dec. 20 to Join South Orange-Maplewood School Budget Advisory Committee

After years of complaints from community members about the budget process — and much discussion by the Board of Education — the South Orange-Maplewood School District is forming a Budget Advisory Committee and asking local residents to join.

“Are you passionate about education and financial transparency?” reads a notice posted to the SOMSD website. “Do you want to help the district allocate its resources to ensure the biggest benefit for students? The South Orange & Maplewood School District has formed a Budget Advisory Committee, and we need YOU!”

The deadline to apply is December 20. Read more about the BAC below.

The move comes after last April’s contentious budget approval, when the District had to cut 28 positions when approving. At that time, a number of Board members asked for improvements to the budget process and assurances that such a “surprise” shortfall would not happen again — and that the Board be given information about the budget earlier in the process. At a Board retreat in November, members focused their retreat almost entirely on best practices for providing oversight on the budget process.

At the November retreat, Superintendent of Schools Jason Bing, who started his job in June — after the 2024-25 budget process — told the Board that he and the Administration are changing the way the budget is created, and incorporating more best practices to make it smoother and more transparent. He mentioned SYSTEMS 3000, an accounting software that tracks expenses and is used in school districts throughout New Jersey, which the district already has.

The Budget Advisory Committee (BAC) is a new essential advisory group that collaborates with the District to review, analyze, and make recommendations about the budget to the Superintendent. The goal is to ensure that the district’s financial decisions align with the strategic plan and meet the needs of our diverse students, staff, and community.

Roles and responsibilities of committee members:

Review and Analyze

Examine the district’s budget, revenue sources, and expenditures to understand financial trends and projections.

Provide Input

Offer feedback and recommendations on budget priorities, cost-saving measures that minimize the impact on student learning and staff welfare, and revenue enhancement opportunities.

Engage

Serve as a liaison between the district and the broader community, sharing information and gathering input from stakeholders.

Collaborate

Work with other committee members to develop practices that support the district’s educational goals.

We are seeking a diverse group of members to ensure comprehensive representation across our district, including parents and community members.

The BAC will meet four times, with additional meetings as needed and recommended by the Superintendent. We ask that members commit to attending at least 75% of meetings and actively participate in discussions and subcommittees.

Members may be asked to review data and documents or participate in community engagement outside of regular BAC meetings. Apply today!

This committee’s application window will close on December 20th, 2024.