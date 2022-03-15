Calling Alumni Thespians! Columbia High to Host 20th Annual Shakespeare Fest April 22

After two years of virtual performances, the Columbia High School Annual Shakespeare Festival is returning to live and in person for its 20th year — and alumni are invited to participate.

In a notice headlined by the quote “What’s past is prologue” from The Tempest, organizer and CHS English teacher Steve MacPherson invites the public to enjoy live performances on April 22 at the high school and calls on graduates to create and send video performances:

Columbia High School is hosting its 20th Annual Shakespeare Festival, and organizers are looking for alumni to help celebrate the milestone. Anyone who participated in a festival over the past twenty years is invited to create a video performance or reflection about their experience with the festival. Please send your videos to Steve MacPherson at smacpher@somsd.k12.nj.us. Be sure to include your name and graduation year. Of course, reach out if you are still in the area and would like to do a live performance!

The festival continued through the pandemic with two virtual editions but will return to live performances on Friday, April 22, 2022. The event is open to the public and runs from 7:55 to 3:02.

