CHS Pop-Up Prom Shop Opens Friday, April 25

The CHS Prom Shop 2025 is here! Dresses, tuxes, suits, shoes, accessories … Prom Shop is open to all Columbia High School students to help them find their perfect look for prom in June. All genders, all sizes, all students, all FREE!

The prom shop is located in the CHS Alumni Commons at the following dates and times:

Friday, April 25, 3-6 p.m.

Saturday, April 26, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday, May 2, 3-6 p.m.

Saturday, May 3, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

The CHS Prom Shop is supported by the Columbia High School Home & School Association/Cougar Cares.

Questions? Please email [email protected].