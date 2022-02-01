CHS Social Justice Clubs Team Up to Provide Free Menstrual Products Throughout School

From Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez:

Columbia High School has several clubs and student community organizations that have a tremendous activist spirit. Three such social justice organizations here are POWER, the MAPSO Youth Coalition, and Girls Helping Girls, Period who have asked for menstruation products to be easily accessible at Columbia High School. We already provided free products in the nurses’ office, the Counseling Office Student Pantry, and in the Library.

Last year after meeting with some of these clubs, we spent thousands of dollars getting new disposable bins for every stall in the girls bathrooms and one bin in every boys bathroom. This year, after speaking with the clubs again, Mr. Woolard, our Assistant Principal, found the dispensers from the Flow Company that would be more convenient since they would be housed in the student bathrooms.

In November we decided to use the money from the recent [Zach] Braff film shoot at CHS to pay the $3000 for the dispensers and inventory. We have already budgeted for refill pads and tampons so that this is a sustainable initiative moving forward. We also hope to purchase four more dispensers next year.

This initiative is a testament to the student activism that has always been a tradition here at Columbia. It is great to be part of a community where student voice is so valued!