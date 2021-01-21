CHS Student Journalist Interviews Principal Sanchez on Reopening Measures

A Columbia High School student journalist provided a first look at safety measures in place for the gradual return to in-person learning for the first time since it closed in March.

Eli Fisherman, a reporter for Columbia Cougar News, interviewed CHS Principal Frank Sanchez on camera earlier this week.

Sanchez highlighted some of the safety procedures the school had taken — such as reminders to keep six feet apart, the installation of hand-sanitizing stations and directional stairways to minimize person-to-person contact.

Staff was able “to quadruple the bandwidth at school” to allow all students, whether in class or at home, to follow along with teachers providing live instruction, Sanchez said. “At the end of the day, we want the same experience for the students who are here as well as the students who are home.”

Fisherman also asked the principal what he would say to skeptics about returning to the classroom.

“I think this is a tough decision for every family. It’s an individual one,” he said. “But I can say this: Today we spent over five hours touring the building with our architects, with our teachers and our fellow administrators, just to make sure that this building is ready and that it meets the air standards that you would expect.”

Watch the entire video below.