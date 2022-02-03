Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

CHS Students Selected for 34th Annual High School Emerging Artist Art Exhibit

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez:

The 34th Annual High School Emerging Artist Art Exhibit in partnership with Kean University has curated a wonderful collection of artwork showcasing New Jersey teenagers’ amazing talents.

We are so proud that two students from Columbia High School are represented this year: Samuel Taber-Kewene (Ms. Kandice Stewart, Art Educator) and Quinn Raines (Mr. Jon Fisher, Art Educator).

You can access the gallery and view the students’ work using the 2021-2022 AANJ Emerging Artists Online Exhibition link.

