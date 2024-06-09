CHS’s ‘Mamma Mia’ Gets 3 Nominations for Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Stars Awards

From Paper Mill Playhouse, May 1, 2024 [Ed.note: CHS nominations are in bold; read more about Mamma Mia here]:
PAPER MILL PLAYHOUSE ANNOUNCES
NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2024 RISING STAR AWARDS
PRESENTED BY INVESTORS FOUNDATION AND CITIZENS PHILANTHROPIC FOUNDATION
Recognizing Excellence in the Production of New Jersey High School Musicals(Millburn, NJ) April 29, 2024. As one of the nation’s leading theaters and recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director, Michael Stotts-Executive Director) has a well-earned reputation for launching both performers and shows to Broadway. Since their inception in 1996, the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater have ignited the careers of many notable performers, all of whom attended high school in New Jersey. Among previous nominees and winners are Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables), Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (Gypsy) and Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon, Suffs), Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Chaplin), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain’t Too Proud), Josh De La Cruz (Blues Clues & You!, Aladdin), Shanice Williams, (NBC’s The Wiz Live!) and Olivier Award nominee Jared Gertner (The Book of Mormon).
The list of 2024 Nominations is below and at PaperMill.org.
The Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards presented by Investors Foundation and Citizens Philanthropic Foundation are modeled after the Tony Awards and serves the entire state of New Jersey. Paper Mill Playhouse conceived and created the awards in 1996 to give schools the opportunity to showcase their musical arts programs on a statewide level. The 2024 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Production Round began January 18 and continued for 13 weeks through April 14. During the Production Round musicals at 117 New Jersey high schools in 19 counties were reviewed by more than 70 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards evaluators, with each school receiving three independent evaluations. Schools nominated for Outstanding Overall Musical and all the Leading Performer nominees will perform at the 2024 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Ceremony, which will take place at the historic theater on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Recipients are presented with an engraved crystal award from Tiffany & Co.
Paper Mill Playhouse also awards $7,000 in scholarships at the Rising Star Awards Presented by Investors Foundation. Seven cash scholarships are given to outstanding individual students who plan to continue studying theater performance or technical theater in college. Paper Mill Playhouse is pleased to award a prize of $500 to a school receiving the 2024 Educational Impact Award, which acknowledges a school that successfully connects the musical to the district’s curriculum, using the production as a teaching tool for the greater student body and local community. Through the Rising Star “Theater for Everyone” Inclusion and Access Award and a partnership with The Cultural Access Network of New Jersey, a project of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Paper Mill Playhouse also will present a cash award of $1,000 to a school to recognize excellence in the promotion and practice of creative inclusion of students and adults with disabilities as performers, designers, musicians and production staff. This award seeks to recognize and reward a school that takes steps to ensure their performances are accessible to audiences with disabilities. Student Achievement Awards are given to outstanding student production designers, creative directors and technical theater technicians. The Outstanding Educator Award garners a $1,000 prize for the recipients’ school theater programs.
Lastly, students receiving final nominations in the lead and supporting performance categories receive a scholarship to attend Paper Mill Playhouse’s competitive Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and New Voices Concert, a professional training program with advanced classes in singing, acting and dance. New Voices offers the nominees an opportunity to perform on the main stage at Paper Mill Playhouse in the season finale concert celebrating the regional theater’s 85 seasons, “New Voices of 2024: Endless Ovations,” on July 26 & 27. New Voices tickets are on sale at PaperMill.org.
The Rising Star Awards presented by Investors Foundation and Citizens Philanthropic Foundation are supported by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.
Rising Star scholarships are made possible by Ruth Bedford in memory of Jane Burgio, The Mosser Family in in memory of late father and husband James K. Mosser, Walt Santner in honor of Janet Sovey, and the Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund. The Theater for Everyone Inclusion and Access Award is supported by the New Jersey Cultural Access Network.
The Hearst Foundations are Paper Mill’s Education & Outreach Partner.
The Rising Star Awards are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, A Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.
PAPER MILL PLAYHOUSE, recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, is a nationally renowned not-for-profit theater under the direction of Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director) and Michael Stotts (Executive Director). A beloved New Jersey arts institution since 1938, Paper Mill creates and produces groundbreaking new musicals and reimagined classics. Several productions have gone on to Broadway and launched national tours, including Disney’s Newsies, Honeymoon in Vegas, A Bronx Tale, Bandstand, The Great Gatsby and Les Misérables (25th Anniversary production). The theater is also the home to an award-winning center for musical theater education and artist training, with outreach programs that impact thousands of students each year. As one of the nation’s premier musical theaters, Paper Mill fosters a creative environment to advance the art form, educate students, develop future theater lovers, nurture inclusion, and provide access for all. We acknowledge that our theater stands on the traditional land of the Lenni-Lenape, and we honor the Indigenous people who inhabited it for thousands of years before European settlers arrived. Paper Mill Playhouse programs are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Paper Mill Playhouse is a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, the Council of Stock Theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.
2024 RISING STAR AWARDS NOMINATIONS AND HONORABLE MENTIONS
OUTSTANDING OVERALL PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Final Nominations
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET
Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN
Delaware Valley Reg. HS, NEWSIES
Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES
Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY
St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION
Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES
Honorable Mentions
Cherry Hill HS East, MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION
Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE-IDENTIFIED LEADING ROLE
Final Nominations
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET, Willow Dixson as “Peggy Sawyer”
Cherry Hill HS East, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, Charlotte Lemaire as “Cady Heron”
Cherry Hill HS East, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, Lily Tewfik as “Regina George”
Eastern Reg. HS, URINETOWN, Zoey Blackman as “Hope Cladwell”
OCVTS Grunin Performing Arts Academy, THE PROM, Kelly Clark as “Dee Dee Allen”
Pinelands Reg. HS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, Kali Tucker as “Ariel”
St. Peter’s Prep, HOW TO SUCCEED, Gabby Beredo as “Rosemary Pilkington”
Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Sarah Walsh as “Reno Sweeney”
Honorable Mentions
Dwight-Englewood School, SPELLING BEE, Sophia Vemes as “Olive Ostrovsky”
Franklin HS, CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION, Teya Wright as “Velma Kelly”
Livingston HS, R + H’S CINDERELLA, Sylvie Friedman as “Ella”
Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Olive Gomez as “Wednesday Addams”
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A MALE-IDENTIFIED LEADING ROLE
Final Nominations
Delaware Valley Regional HS, NEWSIES, Dakota Krouse as “Jack Kelly”
Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES, Jack Scarsi as “Lonny Barnett”
Princeton HS, R + H’s CINDERELLA, Elliott Becker Peeler as “Beast”
Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, David Gomez as “Gomez Addams”
Shawnee HS, SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, Michael Lasovitz as “Don Lockwood”
St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Jack Laux as “Javert”
St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Liam Fahey as “Jean Valjean”
Honorable Mentions
Gill St. Bernard’s School, SHE LOVES ME, John Besjak as “Georg Nowack”
Mt. St. Dominic Academy, ANASTASIA, Bridget Castano as “Dmitry”
Old Bridge HS, THE MUSIC MAN, Camryn Burniston as “Harold Hill”
Randolph HS, INTO THE WOODS, Brendan Angilello as “The Baker”
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE-IDENTIFIED SUPPORTING ROLE
Final Nominations
Eastern Reg. HS, URINETOWN, Sydney Steiner as “Penelope Pennywise”
Mary Help of Christians Academy, Matilda, Lily Kopacz as “Miss Honey”
Sayreville War Memorial HS, TUCK EVERLASTING, Gianna Roman as “Mae Tuck”
St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Catherine Ryan as “Cosette”
St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Maddie Heiniman as “Fantine”
Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Rosie Gaeta as “Hope Harcourt”
Verona HS, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, Faith Brolly as “Janis Sarkisian”
Honorable Mentions
Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN, Ellie Finnegan as “Penelope Pennywise”
Pinelands Reg. HS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, Summer Hudak as “Ursula”
St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Marlie J. McKenzie as “Eponine”
Westfield HS, HEATHERS: TEEN EDITION, Lily Erneta as “Heather McNamara”
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A MALE-IDENTIFIED SUPPORTING ROLE
Final Nominations
Cherry Hill HS East, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, Aviv Haroz as “Damian Hubbard”
Eastern Reg. HS, URINETOWN, Andrew Rickey as “Officer Lockstock”
Moorestown HS, MAMMA MIA! , Lucas Kirmsee as “Sam Carmichael”
Morris Knolls HS, LEGALLY BLONDE, Aidan Sales as “Professor Callahan”
Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES, Lincoln Vera as “Stacee Jaxx”
St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Derek Bedell as “Marius”
Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Ben Schachne as “Moonface Martin”
Honorable Mentions
Somerville HS, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, Christian Fodor as “Damian Hubbard”
North Star Academy, CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION, Justin Mincy as “Billy Flynn”
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE
Final Nominations
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET, Elyana Barroqueiro as “Ann Reilly”
Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN, James Coleman as “Hot Blades Harry”
Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN, Valentina Gonzalez as “Becky Two Shoes”
*Columbia HS, MAMMA MIA!, Alonzo Gallo as “Pepper”
Delaware Valley Reg. HS, NEWSIES, Alex Apgar as “Race”
Immaculata HS, GODSPELL, Jewelia Taylor as” O Bless the Lord Solo”
Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Ashley Hoberman as “Alice Beineke”
Honorable Mentions
Hightstown HS, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, Lily Rivenburgh as “Pearl Krabs”
Morris Knolls HS, LEGALLY BLONDE, Marisa DeStefano as “Brooke Wyndham”
Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Ben Strauss as “Eli Whitney”
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ENSEMBLE MEMBER
Final Nominations
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET, Nicholas Hernandez as “Andy Lee”
Clearview Reg. HS, CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION, Adam Wax as “Emcee”
Delaware Valley Regional, NEWSIES, Maxim Verdicchio as “Albert”
Madison HS, MAMMA MIA!, Becca Axler as “Ali”
Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS, Charlotte Cama as “Bird Woman”
Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES, Juno Copen as “Protestor/Ensemble #4”
Piscataway HS, MEAN GIRLS: HS Edition, Savannah Weaver as “Taylor Wedell”
Honorable Mentions
Eastern Reg. HS, URINETOWN, Dominic Giampetro as “Robby the Stockfish”
Wallkill Valley Reg. HS, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Skylar Tomlin as “Cindy”
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ENSEMBLE GROUP
Final Nominations
Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN, “The Rebel Poor”
Franklin HS, CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION, “Merry Murderesses”
Morris Knolls HS, LEGALLY BLONDE, “Delta Nu Greek Chorus”
Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS, “Sweeps”
Somerville HS, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, “Mathletes”
Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES,” Reno’s Angels”
Honorable Mentions
Pope John XXIII Reg. HS, PIPPIN, “The Manson Trio”
Red Bank Catholic HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, “The Ancestors”
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CHORUS
Final Nominations
Academy for the Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42nd STREET
Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN
Delaware Valley Reg. HS, NEWSIES
Gill St. Bernard’s School, SHE LOVES ME
Gloucester County Inst. Of Tech, BIG FISH
Ridge HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN!
Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES
Honorable Mentions
Immaculate Heart Academy, MAMMA MIA!
*Columbia HS, MAMMA MIA!
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ORCHESTRA
Final Nominations
*Columbia HS, MAMMA MIA!
Eastern Reg. HS, URINETOWN
Howell HS, SHREK
Livingston HS, R + H CINDERELLA
Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES
Shawnee HS, SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES
Honorable Mentions
Cherry Hill HS East, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION
Ewing HS., BETWEEN THE LINES
Ridge HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN!
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT BY A TEACHER OR OUTSIDE DIRECTOR
Final Nominations
Academy of Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET, Steven Collins
Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN, Katie Collins
Delaware Valley Reg. HS, NEWSIES, Clinton Ambs
Gill St. Bernard’s School, SHE LOVES ME, Paul H. Canada
Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Morgan Knight
Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Anne Poyner
Honorable Mentions
Cherry Hill HS East, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, Peter Gambino, Sandi Makofsy
Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS, Stephanie Rubin
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC DIRECTION
Final Nominations
Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN, George Croom
Cherry Hill HS East, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, Heather Lockart
Gill St. Bernard’s School, SHE LOVES ME, Paul H. Canada, Jack Williams III
Gloucester County Inst. Of Tech, BIG FISH, Anthony Vitalo
Immaculate Heart Academy, MAMMA MIA! , Edward Ginter
Livingston HS, R + H’S CINDERELLA, Daniel King
Westfield HS, HEATHERS: TEEN EDITION, John Brzozowski
Honorable Mentions
Piscataway HS, MEAN GIRLS: TEEN EDITION, Haley Lopez, Megan Suozzo
Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES, Matthew Vanzini
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHOREOGRAPHY AND STAGING
Final Nominations
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET, Jensyn Modero
Delaware Valley Regional HS, NEWSIES, Heather Fleischman
Howell HS, SHREK, Brittany Cohen-Locke, Ella Clemenko
Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Kyra Robinson
Summit HS , ANYTHING GOES , Kelly Mott-Sacks
Honorable Mentions
Gloucester County Inst. Of Tech., BIG FISH, Erica Cavanaugh
Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS, Melanie Della Peruti
OUTSTANDING SCENIC ACHIEVEMENT
Final Nominations
*Columbia HS, MAMMA MIA! , Louis J. Medrano
Gill St. Bernard’s School, SHE LOVES ME, Paul H. Canada
Princeton HS, BEAUTY & THE BEAST, Bridget Schmidt
Ridge HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN!, James M. Stewart
Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Joseph Napolitano
St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Vincent Gunn
Honorable Mentions
Christian Brothers Academy, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, Unlisted
Piscataway HS, MEAN GIRLS: TEEN EDITION, Matt Nickles
Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Vincent Gunn
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING ACHIEVEMENT
Final Nominations
Harrison HS, STARMITES: HIGH SCHOOL, Colin Shields
Immaculate Heart Academy, MAMMA MIA!, Nikki Belenski
Madison HS, MAMMA MIA! Cameron Filepas
Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES, Andrew Laudor
Princeton HS, BEAUTY & THE BEAST, Florencia Curchitser
St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Asa Lipton, Michael Yesenosky
Westfield HS, HEATHERS: TEEN EDITION, Emily Clare Gocon, Keira Redmond
Honorable Mentions
Ridge HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN!, Colin Berry
Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Christian Confalone
Washington Township HS, THE PROM, Shawn McGovern
OUTSTANDING COSTUMING ACHIEVEMENT
Final Nominations
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET, Steven Collins, Jensyn Modero
Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN, Axcel Portillo
Gill St. Bernard’s School, SHE LOVES ME, Paul H. Canada
Harrison HS, STARMITES: HIGH SCHOOL, Mary Pat Shields
Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS, Brenda Burns
Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Luciana Mallozzi
Wallkill Valley Regional HS, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Christine Molnar
Honorable Mentions
Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES, Mary Ann Hannon
Ridge HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN! , Bonnie Grube
Sayreville War Memorial HS, TUCK EVERLASTING, Cynthia Gallagher
OUTSTANDING HAIR AND MAKE-UP ACHIEVEMENT
Final Nominations
Gill St. Bernard’s School, SHE LOVES ME, Unlisted
Harrison HS, STARMITES: HIGH SCHOOL, Colin Shields, Mary Pat Shields
Howell HS, SHREK, Shannon Naughton
Morristown HS, MARRY POPPINS, Malik Letta, Ollie Gonzalez
Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Frankie Dobies, Cast,
Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Zuleikha Reroma, Elisabeth Husveth
Honorable Mentions
Gateway Reg. HS, SEUSSICAL, Unlisted
Pinelands Reg. HS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, Unlisted
OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE (DIGITAL SUBMISSION)
Final Nominations
Bridgewater Raritan HS, “All For The Best”, GODSPELL, Cole Januzzi
Bridgewater Raritan HS, “By My Side”, GODSPELL, Indianna Lu
Cedar Creek HS, “Close Every Door”, JOSEPH, Matthew Goodrich
Memorial HS, “The Ballad of Farquaad”, SHREK, Isaiah Delgado
Memorial HS, “Forever”, SHREK, Karina Calderone,
Moorestown Friends School, “Diva’s Lament” Makenzie Kirby
Voorhees HS, “In My Life”, LES MISÉRABLES, Emily Denis
Voorhees HS, “Who Am I?”, LES MISÉRABLES, Nick Leyesa
STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
(20 finalists, 10 recipients will be announced)
Final Nominations
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET, Julie Cariello, Dramaturg
Delaware Valley Reg. HS, NEWSIES, Kacy Burd, Percussion/Scenic
Madison HS, MAMMA MIA!, Leland Borcherding, Daania Fakhar, Lighting Assts.
Manasquan HS, INTO THE WOODS, Jessica Slovak, Student Choreographer
Marlboro HS, CHICAGO, Julia Catuogno, Production Stage Manager
Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES, Dylan Kovach, Ensemble Captain
North Star Academy, CHICAGO, Victoria Lockhart, Playbill Designer
Ocean Township HS, MEAN GIRLS, Maya Stein, Hair & Makeup
Piscataway HS, MEAN GIRLS, Scenic Artists
Princeton HS, BEAUTY & THE BEAST, Colin Lansky, Projection Designer
Princeton HS, BEAUTY & THE BEAST, Isabella Kolleeny, Lead Painter
Princeton HS, BEAUTY & THE BEAST, Florencia Curchitser, Lighting Designer
Randolph HS, INTO THE WOODS, Tingyu Yuan, Production Manager
Ridge HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN! Morgan Wiehe, Costume Crew
Ridge HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN! Shibani Sarkar, Production Stage Manager
Ridgefield Park Jr/Sr HS, CHICAGO, Ryan Flynn, Costume Designer
Shawnee HS, . SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, Michael Dowd, Film Assistant
Woodstown HS, BRIGADOON, Colin Schmidt, Stange Manager
Honorable Mentions
Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS, Elizabeth Gillen, Vocal Captain
The Pingry School, INTO THE WOODS, Jessica Poprik, Violinist
THE EDUCATIONAL IMPACT AWARD
Final Nominations
Christian Brothers Academy, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Dumont HS, MEAN GIRLS: TEEN EDITION
Hillsborough HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN!
Madison HS, MAMMA MIA!
Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS
Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES
RISING STAR “THEATER FOR EVERYONE” INCLUSION AND ACCESS AWARD
Final Nominations
Clearview Reg. HS, CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION
Madison HS, MAMMA MIA!
Moorestown HS, MAMMA MIA!
Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS
Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES
West Milford Township HS, FOOTLOOSE
OUTSTANDING EDUCATOR AWARD
Final Nominations
Atlantic County Inst. Of Tech, Elizabeth Volpe
Butler HS, Kelsie Daniels
Madison HS, Blake Spence
Mount Olive HS, Jodi Bosch
North Star Academy, Jessica Lisboa
The Pingry School, Joseph Napolitano
Princeton HS, Julianna Krawiecki
Sayreville War Memorial HS, Laura DiStaulo