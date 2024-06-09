CHS’s ‘Mamma Mia’ Gets 3 Nominations for Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Stars Awards

From Paper Mill Playhouse, May 1, 2024 [Ed.note: CHS nominations are in bold; read more about Mamma Mia here]:

PAPER MILL PLAYHOUSE ANNOUNCES

NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2024 RISING STAR AWARDS

PRESENTED BY INVESTORS FOUNDATION AND CITIZENS PHILANTHROPIC FOUNDATION

Recognizing Excellence in the Production of New Jersey High School Musicals(Millburn, NJ) April 29, 2024. As one of the nation’s leading theaters and recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director, Michael Stotts-Executive Director) has a well-earned reputation for launching both performers and shows to Broadway. Since their inception in 1996, the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater have ignited the careers of many notable performers, all of whom attended high school in New Jersey. Among previous nominees and winners are Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables), Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (Gypsy) and Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon, Suffs), Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Chaplin), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain’t Too Proud), Josh De La Cruz (Blues Clues & You!, Aladdin), Shanice Williams, (NBC’s The Wiz Live!) and Olivier Award nominee Jared Gertner (The Book of Mormon).

The list of 2024 Nominations is below and at PaperMill.org.

The Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards presented by Investors Foundation and Citizens Philanthropic Foundation are modeled after the Tony Awards and serves the entire state of New Jersey. Paper Mill Playhouse conceived and created the awards in 1996 to give schools the opportunity to showcase their musical arts programs on a statewide level. The 2024 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Production Round began January 18 and continued for 13 weeks through April 14. During the Production Round musicals at 117 New Jersey high schools in 19 counties were reviewed by more than 70 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards evaluators, with each school receiving three independent evaluations. Schools nominated for Outstanding Overall Musical and all the Leading Performer nominees will perform at the 2024 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Ceremony, which will take place at the historic theater on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Recipients are presented with an engraved crystal award from Tiffany & Co.

Paper Mill Playhouse also awards $7,000 in scholarships at the Rising Star Awards Presented by Investors Foundation. Seven cash scholarships are given to outstanding individual students who plan to continue studying theater performance or technical theater in college. Paper Mill Playhouse is pleased to award a prize of $500 to a school receiving the 2024 Educational Impact Award, which acknowledges a school that successfully connects the musical to the district’s curriculum, using the production as a teaching tool for the greater student body and local community. Through the Rising Star “Theater for Everyone” Inclusion and Access Award and a partnership with The Cultural Access Network of New Jersey, a project of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Paper Mill Playhouse also will present a cash award of $1,000 to a school to recognize excellence in the promotion and practice of creative inclusion of students and adults with disabilities as performers, designers, musicians and production staff. This award seeks to recognize and reward a school that takes steps to ensure their performances are accessible to audiences with disabilities. Student Achievement Awards are given to outstanding student production designers, creative directors and technical theater technicians. The Outstanding Educator Award garners a $1,000 prize for the recipients’ school theater programs.

Lastly, students receiving final nominations in the lead and supporting performance categories receive a scholarship to attend Paper Mill Playhouse’s competitive Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and New Voices Concert, a professional training program with advanced classes in singing, acting and dance. New Voices offers the nominees an opportunity to perform on the main stage at Paper Mill Playhouse in the season finale concert celebrating the regional theater’s 85 seasons, “New Voices of 2024: Endless Ovations,” on July 26 & 27. New Voices tickets are on sale at PaperMill.org.

The Rising Star Awards presented by Investors Foundation and Citizens Philanthropic Foundation are supported by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

Rising Star scholarships are made possible by Ruth Bedford in memory of Jane Burgio, The Mosser Family in in memory of late father and husband James K. Mosser, Walt Santner in honor of Janet Sovey, and the Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund. The Theater for Everyone Inclusion and Access Award is supported by the New Jersey Cultural Access Network.

The Hearst Foundations are Paper Mill’s Education & Outreach Partner.

The Rising Star Awards are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, A Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

PAPER MILL PLAYHOUSE, recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, is a nationally renowned not-for-profit theater under the direction of Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director) and Michael Stotts (Executive Director). A beloved New Jersey arts institution since 1938, Paper Mill creates and produces groundbreaking new musicals and reimagined classics. Several productions have gone on to Broadway and launched national tours, including Disney’s Newsies, Honeymoon in Vegas, A Bronx Tale, Bandstand, The Great Gatsby and Les Misérables (25th Anniversary production). The theater is also the home to an award-winning center for musical theater education and artist training, with outreach programs that impact thousands of students each year. As one of the nation’s premier musical theaters, Paper Mill fosters a creative environment to advance the art form, educate students, develop future theater lovers, nurture inclusion, and provide access for all. We acknowledge that our theater stands on the traditional land of the Lenni-Lenape, and we honor the Indigenous people who inhabited it for thousands of years before European settlers arrived. Paper Mill Playhouse programs are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Paper Mill Playhouse is a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, the Council of Stock Theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

2024 RISING STAR AWARDS NOMINATIONS AND HONORABLE MENTIONS

OUTSTANDING OVERALL PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET

Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN

Delaware Valley Reg. HS, NEWSIES

Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY

St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION

Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES

Honorable Mentions

Cherry Hill HS East, MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE-IDENTIFIED LEADING ROLE

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET, Willow Dixson as “Peggy Sawyer”

Cherry Hill HS East, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, Charlotte Lemaire as “Cady Heron”

Cherry Hill HS East, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, Lily Tewfik as “Regina George”

Eastern Reg. HS, URINETOWN, Zoey Blackman as “Hope Cladwell”

OCVTS Grunin Performing Arts Academy, THE PROM, Kelly Clark as “Dee Dee Allen”

Pinelands Reg. HS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, Kali Tucker as “Ariel”

St. Peter’s Prep, HOW TO SUCCEED, Gabby Beredo as “Rosemary Pilkington”

Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Sarah Walsh as “Reno Sweeney”

Honorable Mentions

Dwight-Englewood School, SPELLING BEE, Sophia Vemes as “Olive Ostrovsky”

Franklin HS, CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION, Teya Wright as “Velma Kelly”

Livingston HS, R + H’S CINDERELLA, Sylvie Friedman as “Ella”

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Olive Gomez as “Wednesday Addams”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A MALE-IDENTIFIED LEADING ROLE

Final Nominations

Delaware Valley Regional HS, NEWSIES, Dakota Krouse as “Jack Kelly”

Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES, Jack Scarsi as “Lonny Barnett”

Princeton HS, R + H’s CINDERELLA, Elliott Becker Peeler as “Beast”

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, David Gomez as “Gomez Addams”

Shawnee HS, SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, Michael Lasovitz as “Don Lockwood”

St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Jack Laux as “Javert”

St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Liam Fahey as “Jean Valjean”

Honorable Mentions

Gill St. Bernard’s School, SHE LOVES ME, John Besjak as “Georg Nowack”

Mt. St. Dominic Academy, ANASTASIA, Bridget Castano as “Dmitry”

Old Bridge HS, THE MUSIC MAN, Camryn Burniston as “Harold Hill”

Randolph HS, INTO THE WOODS, Brendan Angilello as “The Baker”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE-IDENTIFIED SUPPORTING ROLE

Final Nominations

Eastern Reg. HS, URINETOWN, Sydney Steiner as “Penelope Pennywise”

Mary Help of Christians Academy, Matilda, Lily Kopacz as “Miss Honey”

Sayreville War Memorial HS, TUCK EVERLASTING, Gianna Roman as “Mae Tuck”

St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Catherine Ryan as “Cosette”

St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Maddie Heiniman as “Fantine”

Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Rosie Gaeta as “Hope Harcourt”

Verona HS, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, Faith Brolly as “Janis Sarkisian”

Honorable Mentions

Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN, Ellie Finnegan as “Penelope Pennywise”

Pinelands Reg. HS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, Summer Hudak as “Ursula”

St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Marlie J. McKenzie as “Eponine”

Westfield HS, HEATHERS: TEEN EDITION, Lily Erneta as “Heather McNamara”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A MALE-IDENTIFIED SUPPORTING ROLE

Final Nominations

Cherry Hill HS East, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, Aviv Haroz as “Damian Hubbard”

Eastern Reg. HS, URINETOWN, Andrew Rickey as “Officer Lockstock”

Moorestown HS, MAMMA MIA! , Lucas Kirmsee as “Sam Carmichael”

Morris Knolls HS, LEGALLY BLONDE, Aidan Sales as “Professor Callahan”

Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES, Lincoln Vera as “Stacee Jaxx”

St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Derek Bedell as “Marius”

Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Ben Schachne as “Moonface Martin”

Honorable Mentions

Somerville HS, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, Christian Fodor as “Damian Hubbard”

North Star Academy, CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION, Justin Mincy as “Billy Flynn”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET, Elyana Barroqueiro as “Ann Reilly”

Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN, James Coleman as “Hot Blades Harry”

Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN, Valentina Gonzalez as “Becky Two Shoes”

*Columbia HS, MAMMA MIA!, Alonzo Gallo as “Pepper”

Delaware Valley Reg. HS, NEWSIES, Alex Apgar as “Race”

Immaculata HS, GODSPELL, Jewelia Taylor as” O Bless the Lord Solo”

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Ashley Hoberman as “Alice Beineke”

Honorable Mentions

Hightstown HS, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, Lily Rivenburgh as “Pearl Krabs”

Morris Knolls HS, LEGALLY BLONDE, Marisa DeStefano as “Brooke Wyndham”

Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Ben Strauss as “Eli Whitney”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ENSEMBLE MEMBER

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET, Nicholas Hernandez as “Andy Lee”

Clearview Reg. HS, CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION, Adam Wax as “Emcee”

Delaware Valley Regional, NEWSIES, Maxim Verdicchio as “Albert”

Madison HS, MAMMA MIA!, Becca Axler as “Ali”

Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS, Charlotte Cama as “Bird Woman”

Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES, Juno Copen as “Protestor/Ensemble #4”

Piscataway HS, MEAN GIRLS: HS Edition, Savannah Weaver as “Taylor Wedell”

Honorable Mentions

Eastern Reg. HS, URINETOWN, Dominic Giampetro as “Robby the Stockfish”

Wallkill Valley Reg. HS, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Skylar Tomlin as “Cindy”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ENSEMBLE GROUP

Final Nominations

Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN, “The Rebel Poor”

Franklin HS, CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION, “Merry Murderesses”

Morris Knolls HS, LEGALLY BLONDE, “Delta Nu Greek Chorus”

Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS, “Sweeps”

Somerville HS, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, “Mathletes”

Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES,” Reno’s Angels”

Honorable Mentions

Pope John XXIII Reg. HS, PIPPIN, “The Manson Trio”

Red Bank Catholic HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, “The Ancestors”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CHORUS

Final Nominations

Academy for the Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42nd STREET

Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN

Delaware Valley Reg. HS, NEWSIES

Gill St. Bernard’s School, SHE LOVES ME

Gloucester County Inst. Of Tech, BIG FISH

Ridge HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES

Honorable Mentions

Immaculate Heart Academy, MAMMA MIA!

*Columbia HS, MAMMA MIA!

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ORCHESTRA

Final Nominations

*Columbia HS, MAMMA MIA!

Eastern Reg. HS, URINETOWN

Howell HS, SHREK

Livingston HS, R + H CINDERELLA

Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES

Shawnee HS, SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES

Honorable Mentions

Cherry Hill HS East, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION

Ewing HS., BETWEEN THE LINES

Ridge HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN!

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT BY A TEACHER OR OUTSIDE DIRECTOR

Final Nominations

Academy of Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET, Steven Collins

Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN, Katie Collins

Delaware Valley Reg. HS, NEWSIES, Clinton Ambs

Gill St. Bernard’s School, SHE LOVES ME, Paul H. Canada

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Morgan Knight

Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Anne Poyner

Honorable Mentions

Cherry Hill HS East, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, Peter Gambino, Sandi Makofsy

Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS, Stephanie Rubin

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC DIRECTION

Final Nominations

Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN, George Croom

Cherry Hill HS East, MEAN GIRLS: HS EDITION, Heather Lockart

Gill St. Bernard’s School, SHE LOVES ME, Paul H. Canada, Jack Williams III

Gloucester County Inst. Of Tech, BIG FISH, Anthony Vitalo

Immaculate Heart Academy, MAMMA MIA! , Edward Ginter

Livingston HS, R + H’S CINDERELLA, Daniel King

Westfield HS, HEATHERS: TEEN EDITION, John Brzozowski

Honorable Mentions

Piscataway HS, MEAN GIRLS: TEEN EDITION, Haley Lopez, Megan Suozzo

Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES, Matthew Vanzini

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHOREOGRAPHY AND STAGING

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET, Jensyn Modero

Delaware Valley Regional HS, NEWSIES, Heather Fleischman

Howell HS, SHREK, Brittany Cohen-Locke, Ella Clemenko

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Kyra Robinson

Summit HS , ANYTHING GOES , Kelly Mott-Sacks

Honorable Mentions

Gloucester County Inst. Of Tech., BIG FISH, Erica Cavanaugh

Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS, Melanie Della Peruti

OUTSTANDING SCENIC ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

*Columbia HS, MAMMA MIA! , Louis J. Medrano

Gill St. Bernard’s School, SHE LOVES ME, Paul H. Canada

Princeton HS, BEAUTY & THE BEAST, Bridget Schmidt

Ridge HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN!, James M. Stewart

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Joseph Napolitano

St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Vincent Gunn

Honorable Mentions

Christian Brothers Academy, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, Unlisted

Piscataway HS, MEAN GIRLS: TEEN EDITION, Matt Nickles

Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Vincent Gunn

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Harrison HS, STARMITES: HIGH SCHOOL, Colin Shields

Immaculate Heart Academy, MAMMA MIA!, Nikki Belenski

Madison HS, MAMMA MIA! Cameron Filepas

Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES, Andrew Laudor

Princeton HS, BEAUTY & THE BEAST, Florencia Curchitser

St. Joseph Reg. HS, LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Asa Lipton, Michael Yesenosky

Westfield HS, HEATHERS: TEEN EDITION, Emily Clare Gocon, Keira Redmond

Honorable Mentions

Ridge HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN!, Colin Berry

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Christian Confalone

Washington Township HS, THE PROM, Shawn McGovern

OUTSTANDING COSTUMING ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET, Steven Collins, Jensyn Modero

Academy of the Holy Angels, URINETOWN, Axcel Portillo

Gill St. Bernard’s School, SHE LOVES ME, Paul H. Canada

Harrison HS, STARMITES: HIGH SCHOOL, Mary Pat Shields

Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS, Brenda Burns

Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Luciana Mallozzi

Wallkill Valley Regional HS, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Christine Molnar

Honorable Mentions

Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES, Mary Ann Hannon

Ridge HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN! , Bonnie Grube

Sayreville War Memorial HS, TUCK EVERLASTING, Cynthia Gallagher

OUTSTANDING HAIR AND MAKE-UP ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Gill St. Bernard’s School, SHE LOVES ME, Unlisted

Harrison HS, STARMITES: HIGH SCHOOL, Colin Shields, Mary Pat Shields

Howell HS, SHREK, Shannon Naughton

Morristown HS, MARRY POPPINS, Malik Letta, Ollie Gonzalez

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Frankie Dobies, Cast,

Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES, Zuleikha Reroma, Elisabeth Husveth

Honorable Mentions

Gateway Reg. HS, SEUSSICAL, Unlisted

Pinelands Reg. HS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, Unlisted

OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE (DIGITAL SUBMISSION)

Final Nominations

Bridgewater Raritan HS, “All For The Best”, GODSPELL, Cole Januzzi

Bridgewater Raritan HS, “By My Side”, GODSPELL, Indianna Lu

Cedar Creek HS, “Close Every Door”, JOSEPH, Matthew Goodrich

Memorial HS, “The Ballad of Farquaad”, SHREK, Isaiah Delgado

Memorial HS, “Forever”, SHREK, Karina Calderone,

Moorestown Friends School, “Diva’s Lament” Makenzie Kirby

Voorhees HS, “In My Life”, LES MISÉRABLES, Emily Denis

Voorhees HS, “Who Am I?”, LES MISÉRABLES, Nick Leyesa

STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

(20 finalists, 10 recipients will be announced)

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, 42ND STREET, Julie Cariello, Dramaturg

Delaware Valley Reg. HS, NEWSIES, Kacy Burd, Percussion/Scenic

Madison HS, MAMMA MIA!, Leland Borcherding, Daania Fakhar, Lighting Assts.

Manasquan HS, INTO THE WOODS, Jessica Slovak, Student Choreographer

Marlboro HS, CHICAGO, Julia Catuogno, Production Stage Manager

Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES, Dylan Kovach, Ensemble Captain

North Star Academy, CHICAGO, Victoria Lockhart, Playbill Designer

Ocean Township HS, MEAN GIRLS, Maya Stein, Hair & Makeup

Piscataway HS, MEAN GIRLS, Scenic Artists

Princeton HS, BEAUTY & THE BEAST, Colin Lansky, Projection Designer

Princeton HS, BEAUTY & THE BEAST, Isabella Kolleeny, Lead Painter

Princeton HS, BEAUTY & THE BEAST, Florencia Curchitser, Lighting Designer

Randolph HS, INTO THE WOODS, Tingyu Yuan, Production Manager

Ridge HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN! Morgan Wiehe, Costume Crew

Ridge HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN! Shibani Sarkar, Production Stage Manager

Ridgefield Park Jr/Sr HS, CHICAGO, Ryan Flynn, Costume Designer

Shawnee HS, . SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, Michael Dowd, Film Assistant

Woodstown HS, BRIGADOON, Colin Schmidt, Stange Manager

Honorable Mentions

Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS, Elizabeth Gillen, Vocal Captain

The Pingry School, INTO THE WOODS, Jessica Poprik, Violinist

THE EDUCATIONAL IMPACT AWARD

Final Nominations

Christian Brothers Academy, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Dumont HS, MEAN GIRLS: TEEN EDITION

Hillsborough HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Madison HS, MAMMA MIA!

Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS

Summit HS, ANYTHING GOES

RISING STAR “THEATER FOR EVERYONE” INCLUSION AND ACCESS AWARD

Final Nominations

Clearview Reg. HS, CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION

Madison HS, MAMMA MIA!

Moorestown HS, MAMMA MIA!

Morristown HS, MARY POPPINS

Mt. Olive HS, ROCK OF AGES

West Milford Township HS, FOOTLOOSE

OUTSTANDING EDUCATOR AWARD

Final Nominations

Atlantic County Inst. Of Tech, Elizabeth Volpe

Butler HS, Kelsie Daniels

Madison HS, Blake Spence

Mount Olive HS, Jodi Bosch

North Star Academy, Jessica Lisboa

The Pingry School, Joseph Napolitano

Princeton HS, Julianna Krawiecki

Sayreville War Memorial HS, Laura DiStaulo