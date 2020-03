From CHS Principal Kalisha Morgan:

Dear CHS Parents/Guardians:

The SAT scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020, has been postponed to Saturday, March 28, 2020. Columbia High School canceled the SAT due to the lack of proctors needed to effectively administer the exam. The College Board has confirmed that the March 14, 2020 . . .

