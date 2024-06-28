Columbia High Principal Frank Sanchez Is Reinstated

By a vote of 6-1, with two abstentions, Frank Sanchez was reinstated as Principal of Columbia High School by the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education this evening.

Voting for his reinstatement: Liz Callahan, Regina Eckert, Will Meyer, Shayna Sackett-Gable, BOE President Dr. Qawi Telesford, and 1st Vice President Arun Vadlamani.

Voting against: Bill Gifford.

Abstaining: 2nd Vice President Nubia DuVall-Wilson and Kaitlin Wittleder.

The vote followed nearly an hour of public comments in which district parents attested to their support for Sanchez’s return.

Many parents called for Sanchez’s reinstatement, noting his warmth, his communication style and skills, his habit of walking the halls and greeting students at the door, and more. One parent called the high school “rudderless” since Sanchez was placed on administrative leave in January, and many others echoed that sentiment, saying the high school had become more chaotic in his absence.

A number of other parents — including some former BOE members — said that Sanchez’s absence was due to malicious “bad actors,” naming the Black Parents Workshop, which has represented the student at the center of the charges against Sanchez, and former BOE member Elissa Malespina, who provided a draft report to Maplewood police that apparently led to charges against him. A grand jury declined to indict Sanchez on charges of second degree child endangerment earlier this month; he still faces a lesser charge of simple assault. Sanchez’s attorney has questioned the Essex County Prosecutor’s motives and is requesting full discovery and the release of the grand jury transcript — plus an immediate trial date for the assault charge. Black Parents Workshop asserted in release today that there is an ongoing investigation into Sanchez by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families Division of Child Protection and Permanency; a district spokesperson said the district declined to comment on the assertion.

Before voting, each Board member shared their reasoning for their vote. BOE member Shayna Sackett-Gable spoke of “beginning a restorative process and undoing the harm” done to the school community. Speaking last, BOE President Dr. Qawi Telesford said the Board “should make a firm commitment to justice. … however, we should not stop there. We should also make a commitment to holding those bad actors accountable for the strife they have caused this community.”

Telesford’s statement received loud, sustained applause from meeting attendees, as did the vote reinstating Sanchez.

Per the resolution, Sanchez’s reinstatement is effective July 1, 2024, at an annual salary of $182,622.

This story will be updated.

