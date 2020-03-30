Columbia High School 2020-2021 Schedules Available in PowerSchool

From Falynn Balassone, Director of Guidance at Columbia High School:
Good morning current and future CHS families,
The CHS Counseling Center hopes this letter finds you and your family healthy and well. We miss all of our students and can’t wait until we can see everyone again. We are hopeful for the future and have begun planning for the 2020-2021 school year. Student schedules are now available to view on PowerSchool’s Parent Portal.
For assistance in accessing PowerSchool’s Parent Portal, please check here.
Student engagement is one of our top priorities. We want all of our students to be excited about their courses. All efforts were made to honor as many course requests as possible. Schedule change requests may be submitted for the following reasons, though are subject to availability:
-An error or course omission
-Level/elective change
***No changes will be granted regarding periods, teachers, or order of courses.
Students who would like to request a schedule change should email their CHS School Counselor (indicated in PowerSchool; contact information below) with the subject line “Schedule Change Request” and their specific request in the body of the email.
Please reach out to your CHS School Counselor with any other questions and/or concerns. We love hearing from you!
JOIN THE CHS COUNSELING CENTER GOOGLE CLASSROOMS!
Class of 2021-aovlk2j
Class of 2022-vvfgka7
Class of 2023-rj4pdba
Class of 2024-Looking forward to welcoming you to CHS next year in person and via a Google Classroom for you as well!
Grades 9-11: PLEASE SIGN UP FOR A SCOIR (OUR NEW COLLEGE PROGRAM) ACCOUNT on the “Profile” page!
COUNSELOR CONTACT INFO (Email & Grades 9-11 Remind codes [Text to 81010])
Akinrolabu [email protected]
Grade 9 @ara0922
Grade 10 @f2he6f
Grade 11 @4k37d6
Berrios [email protected]
Grade 9 @wberrio
Grade 10 @298g4ka
Grade 11 @edag88
Clyburn [email protected]
Grade 9 @bclyb
Grade 10 @bclybu
Grade 11 @bclybur
Fleming [email protected]
Grade 9 @9fe3d7
Grade 10 @ag494g9
Grade 11 @ga3664
Handler [email protected]
Grade 9 @khandler23
Grade 10 @khandler22
Grade 11 @khandler21
McDowell [email protected]
Grade 9 @fka3gce
Grade 10 @ec969e3
Grade 11 @caa773
Mooney-Chavez [email protected]
Grade 9 @dmooneyc
Grade 10 @dmooneych
Grade 11 @dmooneycha
Renelle [email protected]
Grade 9 @rene2023
Grade 10 @rene2022
Grade 11 @rene2021
Rucker [email protected]
Grade 9 @chs060
Grade 10 @chs070
Grade 11 @chs050
Williams [email protected]
Grade 9 @9bh9fk
Grade 10 @98b72d
Grade 11 @d6b689c