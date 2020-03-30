Columbia High School 2020-2021 Schedules Available in PowerSchool

From Falynn Balassone, Director of Guidance at Columbia High School:

Good morning current and future CHS families,

The CHS Counseling Center hopes this letter finds you and your family healthy and well. We miss all of our students and can’t wait until we can see everyone again. We are hopeful for the future and have begun planning for the 2020-2021 school year. Student schedules are now available to view on PowerSchool’s Parent Portal.

For assistance in accessing PowerSchool’s Parent Portal, please check here.

Student engagement is one of our top priorities. We want all of our students to be excited about their courses. All efforts were made to honor as many course requests as possible. Schedule change requests may be submitted for the following reasons, though are subject to availability:

-An error or course omission

-Level/elective change

***No changes will be granted regarding periods, teachers, or order of courses.

Students who would like to request a schedule change should email their CHS School Counselor (indicated in PowerSchool; contact information below) with the subject line “Schedule Change Request” and their specific request in the body of the email.

Please reach out to your CHS School Counselor with any other questions and/or concerns. We love hearing from you!

JOIN THE CHS COUNSELING CENTER GOOGLE CLASSROOMS!

Class of 2021-aovlk2j

Class of 2022-vvfgka7

Class of 2023-rj4pdba

Class of 2024-Looking forward to welcoming you to CHS next year in person and via a Google Classroom for you as well!

Grades 9-11: PLEASE SIGN UP FOR A SCOIR (OUR NEW COLLEGE PROGRAM) ACCOUNT on the “Profile” page!

COUNSELOR CONTACT INFO (Email & Grades 9-11 Remind codes [Text to 81010])

Akinrolabu [email protected]

Grade 9 @ara0922

Grade 10 @f2he6f

Grade 11 @4k37d6

Berrios [email protected]

Grade 9 @wberrio

Grade 10 @298g4ka

Grade 11 @edag88

Clyburn [email protected]

Grade 9 @bclyb

Grade 10 @bclybu

Grade 11 @bclybur

Fleming [email protected]

Grade 9 @9fe3d7

Grade 10 @ag494g9

Grade 11 @ga3664

Handler [email protected]

Grade 9 @khandler23

Grade 10 @khandler22

Grade 11 @khandler21

McDowell [email protected]

Grade 9 @fka3gce

Grade 10 @ec969e3

Grade 11 @caa773

Mooney-Chavez [email protected]

Grade 9 @dmooneyc

Grade 10 @dmooneych

Grade 11 @dmooneycha

Renelle [email protected]

Grade 9 @rene2023

Grade 10 @rene2022

Grade 11 @rene2021

Rucker [email protected]

Grade 9 @chs060

Grade 10 @chs070

Grade 11 @chs050

Williams [email protected]

Grade 9 @9bh9fk

Grade 10 @98b72d

Grade 11 @d6b689c