Columbia High School Celebrates Graduating Student-Athletes

More than two dozen graduating student athletes honored at special ceremony

The Village Green
From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – Photos, hugs, and best wishes were given to more than two dozen graduating Columbia High School student-athletes at a special ceremony this morning [June 5] in the school’s cafeteria.

“This is a great day to be a Cougar,” said Rich Porfido, District Supervisor of Athletics and Activities. “Our student athletes are moving on, but once a Cougar always a Cougar.”

“Our student athletes bring such great pride to Columbia High School and our school district,” said Dr. Kevin F. Gilbert, Acting Superintendent of the South Orange & Maplewood School District. “We thank them, their families, and their coaches for all they have done in being a part of our athletics program, and we wish our graduating student athletes continued success as they compete in college, both in the classroom and in the sports arena.”

Family members, coaches and teammates posed for photos with the student athletes, all of whom will be continuing in their sport when they go to college. The graduating student-athletes who were honored were:

Name Sport College
Talia Baptiste Basketball Fairleigh Dickinson University
Orlando Shin Baseball Bard College
Na’Asia Coleman Track & Field Essex County College
Samantha Stein Softball West Chester University
Gianna Green Track & Field Monmouth university
Stevenson Memo Football Fork Union Military Academy
Max Archer Football Morehouse College
Laura Legros Track & Field Saint Elizabeth University
Madison Stevens Track & Field Rutgers University
Declan Cavanaugh Lacrosse Wheaton College
Iliocson Exantus Soccer Union College of Union County
Zhamir Rowan Football and Track & Field Bloomsburg University
Miracle Okoli Track & Field Marist College
Olivia Fitzsimmons Women’s Lacrosse Salisbury University
Ryan Duval Football Monroe College
Jeff Janvier Soccer Essex County College
Godson Destin Soccer Essex County College
William Beane-Rosenberg Soccer Bard College
Reno Spagnoli Baseball Seton Hall University
Jared Carlucci Baseball Rutgers University
Alex Mandell Baseball Anna Maria College
All graduating CHS student athletes who attended the June 5 event.

All graduating MAC scholars, coaches, and administrators.

Declan Cavanaugh and his parents.

Gianna Green and her parents and coaches.

Jared Carlucci, center, and his baseball teammates.

Laura Legros with her sister and coaches.

Madison Stevens with her family and coaches.

 

Miracle Okoli with his mother and coaches.

Olivia Fitzsimmons with her parents and coach.

Orlando Shin with his mother.

Samantha Stein with her coaches.

Stevenson Memo and his coaches.

Talia Baptiste and her family.

William Beane-Rosenberg and his parents.

Zhamir Rowan and his coaches.

