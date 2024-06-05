Columbia High School Celebrates Graduating Student-Athletes

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – Photos, hugs, and best wishes were given to more than two dozen graduating Columbia High School student-athletes at a special ceremony this morning [June 5] in the school’s cafeteria.

“This is a great day to be a Cougar,” said Rich Porfido, District Supervisor of Athletics and Activities. “Our student athletes are moving on, but once a Cougar always a Cougar.”

“Our student athletes bring such great pride to Columbia High School and our school district,” said Dr. Kevin F. Gilbert, Acting Superintendent of the South Orange & Maplewood School District. “We thank them, their families, and their coaches for all they have done in being a part of our athletics program, and we wish our graduating student athletes continued success as they compete in college, both in the classroom and in the sports arena.”

Family members, coaches and teammates posed for photos with the student athletes, all of whom will be continuing in their sport when they go to college. The graduating student-athletes who were honored were: