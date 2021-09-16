Columbia High School Has 10 National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalists

From the CHS HSA:

The National Merit Scholarship Program has announced this year’s semi-finalists, and Columbia High School leads many New Jersey public high schools with ten qualifying students.

In addition to PSAT scores from their sophomore or Junior year (this year’s group likely took the PSAT in 2020), the NMSC also bases the awards on information about the students including essay, academic record, leadership, and extracurricular activities in both school and the community.

“Some may be surprised that we had 10 National Merit Semi-finalists, but the administrative team is not,” said CHS Principal Frank Sanchez. “That’s because we know we have excellent teachers and students at Columbia High School, which is not only one of the best public schools in Essex County, but in all of New Jersey. The success of these ten students illustrates how well our faculty and students reacted last year during the pandemic and how impressive our middle schools and elementary schools are. The whole District is proud of them and we wish them luck through the rest of this process. Go Cougars!”

This Year’s Columbia High School National Merit Semifinalists Are: