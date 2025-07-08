Columbia High School Intro to Aviation Class Takes Off

As part of a push to offer more programs focused on career pathways at Columbia High School, the school district recently offered a three-day 12-hour Introduction to Aviation course this summer.

Some 13 students got an intensive look at what it takes to become a pilot and what the field of aviation offers in the way of jobs and careers.

The course was taught by the Fairfield, NJ-based Costanzo Air Flight School, which has brought courses to several high schools, including Livingston, Bloomfield and Weehawken.

The course was added to the summer offerings as a result of students advocating for it, said South Orange-Maplewood Superintendent of Schools Jason Bing.

“We got in contact with Costanzo because we had a couple kids interested in aviation throughout the year,” Bing said. “We’re excited about this STEM-based program.”

The course ran from June 30 to July 2, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day and cost $325, with financial assistance available for eligible students.

Students learned everything from basic aerodynamics, cockpit safety, the engine and cockpit instruments, communicating with air traffic control, being prepared to handle emergencies, weather and atmospheric pressure, and the military alphabet among other things.

They also learned about the types of pilots there are: glider and ballon pilots, private pilots, different types of commercial pilots and certified flight instructors.

Corrina Parsio, secondary STEM supervisor for the District, said that while students didn’t earn class credit in the 3-day intensive program, they did earn certificates and logged hours toward the instruction needed to obtain their licenses.

As part of the District’s commitment to giving students more opportunities to explore careers, she said, CHS will also be bringing back the CAD/Architecture course and will be piloting a woodworking course through a partnership with Maplewoodshop.

“We need more of that. Not every student wants to go to college,” she said. “And that’s OK.”

Costanzo Air Flight School Owner Roberto Costanzo said that in each introductory class he’s taught in high schools, there are always a handful of students who want to learn more and to work toward obtaining their pilot’s license.

“We had 13 students in the class at Columbia and they were all very interested in the course. They were engaged and alert and wanted to be there,” he said. “There were probably at least three of them who are interested in getting their licenses.”

Costanzo said he and the other flight instructors try to make flying accessible to students — because people can “solo” at 16 and get their pilot’s license at 17 — and that can lead to good career opportunities.

“It can be intimidating to get a pilot’s license,” he said. “You have to love it. You have to be passionate about it.”