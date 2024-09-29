UPDATE: Columbia High School Social Media Threat Deemed a ‘Misunderstanding’

Update, Sept. 29 7:25 p.m.: SOMSD Supt. Jason Bing sent the following email informing the CHS community that a security threat reported over the weekend was determined to be a “misunderstanding,” and commending a student for “taking the proper steps and reporting the potential threat.”

See the full updated letter below:

September 29, 2024

Dear South Orange and Maplewood Community,

I’m writing to update you on the security threat reported over the weekend. While the situation was ultimately determined to be a misunderstanding, this type of vigilance is what school communities encourage to ensure the safety of loved ones. We commend one of our students for taking the proper steps and reporting the potential threat.

After a thorough investigation involving law enforcement and school staff, medical professionals identified and evaluated the student responsible for the post. Authorities have confirmed that the student does not threaten the school community. The post appears to have been taken out of context, but we are grateful for the proactive actions of the student who raised the concern.

Our security team takes these matters seriously and worked closely with the police throughout the investigation. The student and their family have been fully cooperative. As a precaution, we will conduct further evaluations before the school day begins.

Thank you for your support and trust as we navigate this situation. As we move forward, we encourage all families to speak with students about the importance of responsible digital citizenship and being mindful of their online footprints. What is shared online can have lasting consequences, and students must understand the impact of their actions in digital spaces.

Sincerely,

Jason Bing

Superintendent of Schools

Letter from the Superintendent – September 29, 2024

The original email sent earlier on Sunday:

September 29, 2024

Dear South Orange and Maplewood community,

We are writing to inform you about a concerning situation involving a social media threat directed at Columbia High School.

This weekend, we were informed of social media posts circulating online that threaten our school community’s safety. Please know that we take any threats seriously and have immediately contacted the Maplewood and South Orange police departments, which are actively investigating the credibility of the threat.

We are working closely with the Maplewood and South Orange police departments to ensure every precaution is taken to keep students and staff safe. We will continue to keep you updated as the investigation progresses, and we appreciate your cooperation and support during this time.

Please note that school will begin at its regular start time tomorrow and that CHS Administration will continue to partner with counselors, social workers, and the local police departments to support our school community.

As always, if you ever have any concerns about school or community safety and security, please feel free to contact a building administrator and/or utilize our online reporting tool.

Sincerely,

Jason Bing

Superintendent of Schools

