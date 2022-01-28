Columbia HS Has Lowest Week of Positive COVID Cases in 2 Months

From CHS Principal Frank Sanchez:

January 28, 2022

Dear Columbia Community:

The attached letter is an update to the CHS community that we have confirmed ONE (1) Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases today. Please note this case does not affect school operations, and delivery of instruction will continue as normal on Monday.

SOMSD numbers can be found weekly on the District’s data dashboard on its website. The graph below only illustrates the positive COVID cases at CHS. This past week we had a total of four cases.

This has been our lowest week of positive cases in two months, so we thank everyone — students, faculty, and families — for their continued vigilance. We know that with this pandemic, the situation is fluid and numbers may spike again soon. We hope that doesn’t happen so we can continue providing the most “normal” high school experience for our students. That is why we thank Dr. Taylor, our District’s Pandemic Response Team, and our local health officials for being so flexible and allowing us to update our protocols. Just last night, Columbia hosted a fencing match, a basketball game, and a choral concert with student fans and a parental audience. The students were ecstatic and we were pleased we could do so safely.

As always, we appreciate our community’s support and cooperation. Please continue to assist us in dealing with this health concern. Thank you to all who have been vigilant in notifying the school district if you have a positive case or exposure and for staying home if you or someone in the household is sick with COVID-like symptoms.

Sincerely,

Frank Sanchez

CHS Principal