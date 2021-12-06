Columbia HS Senior Speaks at NJDOE ‘Dare to Dream’ Student Leadership Conference

From CHS Principal Frank Sanchez:

We are so proud that our student, Senior Myles Cabbagestalk, was invited to speak at the NJDOE’s Dare to Dream Student Leadership Conference. The conference features presentations from accomplished students with disabilities who have demonstrated exemplary self-advocacy and leadership skills. Additionally, the conference program includes a variety of concurrent breakout sessions that provide conference attendees opportunities to gain insight into the transition and self-advocacy process.

Many of us attended the conference and we were so impressed by Myles’ uplifting message. Our CHS Special Services Supervisor, Mr. Roberto Mendez, let Myles know that he “was blown away by Myles’ composure, inspirational presentation, and his message! I am proud of Myles and our school community for contributing to the fine young man he has matured to be.”

In the picture below, Myles is posing near the poem he wrote that he used in his speech. The poem is still visible on the second floor of the A wing.

Ms. Takia Logan, one of Myles’ teachers, let us know the following: “I am so proud of this young man. His poise and strength of character were on full display. His powerful message of inclusivity and appreciation for diversity rang through loud and clear. Our young man looks forward to the opportunity to share his passion for a sensitive and inclusive school culture with the SOMA school community.”