Columbia HS to Induct Grammy-Award Winner Eric Hudson (’04), YouTube Star Marques Brownlee (’11) to Hall of Fame

Columbia High School will be inducting Grammy-award winning music producer Eric Hudson (CHS ’04) and online video producer and YouTube powerhouse Marques Brownlee (CHS ’11) into the CHS Hall of Fame on Friday, June 4, 2021.

While CHS seniors will be able to participate in the event live at Underhill Field, other students and the community can watch a livestream here at 9:30 a.m.:

Here’s more information from CHS Social Worker Philip McCormick:

The 2020-2021 Columbia High School “Hall of Fame” Induction Ceremony will take place on Fri., 6/4 at Underhill Sports Complex* from 9:30-11:00am.

CHS seniors will be able to participate in the event live (in the bleachers) and all other grades will be able to view it virtually.

*In the event that is forecast to rain on this day (think dry thoughts!), you will be notified by 9:00 pm on Thu., 6/3. If such is the case, the event will take place in the CHS Auditorium and only the inductees, their guests, the committee members, and recipients of this invitation will be able to participate in person. All others will have to watch it virtually.

As many residents of the South Orange-Maplewood community are aware, Columbia High School is a special place! Many CHS graduates have gone on, and continue to go on to do great things in the world – from doctors, to lawyers, to activists, actors, athletes, artists, musicians, producers, designers, the list goes on!

In the mid-1980’s, the CHS “Hall of Fame” Committee was established as part of Student Council, to recognize the vast accomplishments of its graduates. In 1985, the Hall of Fame inducted its first two alumni – Senior U.S. Circuit Judge, Amalya Kearse, and world renown actor, Roy Scheider. Since then, every year, the committee has inducted anywhere from 1-4 former students who had demonstrated academic excellence during their time at CHS, and have gone on to influence the world around them in positively meaningful ways.

On Fri., 6/4, we will induct two more alumni (one for 2020, one for 2021), whom you may know, who have gone on to do great things in South Orange, Maplewood, and beyond!

This special event is open to CHS seniors in person. All other students as well as faculty, staff, and community members will be provided with information to watch it virtually.

Download (PDF, 9.13MB)