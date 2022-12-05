Cougars Rule! Columbia High School Fall 2022 Sports Recap

From CHS Principal Frank Sanchez:

Dear CHS Students & Families,

Athletic Supervisor, Mr. Richard Porfido, and I are excited about our upcoming Winter Season. Before we begin attending our first games of the new season, we wanted to thank our coaches and players from the Fall Season who accomplished great things.

Please take the time to review our students’ accomplishments last season and I know our coaches look forward to having even better seasons next year!

As always, please remember that there are no mandatory membership dues, participation fees, or financial obligations of any kind to participate in any CHS team, club, or activity. Extracurricular opportunities are part of the educational experience at CHS and are open to all students, in accordance with the District’s Access and Equity policy.

Feel free to contact Mr. Porfido with any questions or concerns at his email address or through his office, 973-762-5600 Ext. 1025. Athletic information is also found online at our website, https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/ columbia/athletics/.

Congratulations again to our coaches, teams, and student athletes!

CHS 2022 Fall Season Recap

The Girls Soccer Team finished 6th in their conference and although they lost in the 1st round of the County tournament, they won a play-in game. Their season ended in the first round of the state sectionals.

Ava Davis – 1st Team

Lily Westhelle – 2nd Team

Anya Terry – Honorable Mention

Cephia Reid – Honorable Mention

The Girls Tennis Team was the Consolation Champs in the County round and lost in the quarter-round in the State sectional tournament.

Chloe Carlson – 2nd Team

Ali Dixon – 2nd Team

Jaime Levi – 2nd Team

Natalie Urusov – Honorable Mention

Carolina Clark – Honorable Mention

CHS Cross County — Under new leadership, our XC teams did very well. The Girls finished 2nd in the County and they advanced to the sectionals. The Boys also advanced to the sectionals after finishing 9th in the conference.

May Dowling – 1st Team

Kendall Waite – 2nd Team

Raya Stevens – 2nd Team

Sally O’Sullivan – Honorable Mention

Caroline Shaw – Honorable Mention

Asa Glassman – Honorable Mention

Earl Hart – Honorable Mention

Mr. Michael Johnson – Girls County Coach of the Year

The Boys Soccer team finished 6th in the conference and lost in the quarter-finals in the County Tournament. They also reached the quarters in the state sectionals.

Garrett Dyson – 1st Team

Malachy Meyer – 2nd Team

Jaiden Wright – 2nd Team

Anderson Jimenez – Honorable Mention

Vames Van Varick – Honorable Mention

The Field Hockey squad was co-champs in their conference. They did make it to both the county and state tournaments, losing in the first round.

Georgie Gassaro – 1st Team SEC/1st Team Union-Essex League

Sarah Cerny – 1st Team SEC/1st Team Union-Essex League

Sophia Vaccariello – 1st Team SEC/1st Team Union-Essex League

Alexa Kaplan – 2nd Team SEC/1st Team Union-Essex League

Ann Elise Van Varick – 2nd Team SEC/2nd Team Union-Essex League

Lily Sharma – 2nd Team SEC

Charley Drechsler – 2nd Team-Union-Essex League

Liv Graziano – Honorable Mention-SEC

Olyvia Manjos – Honorable Mention-SEC/Union-Essex League

Olive Kern-Kensler – Honorable Mention Union-Essex League

Blair Rodriguez – Honorable Mention Union-Essex League

Our Football Team competed admirably in many of their games in a difficult season that had them on the road for every contest. The Cougars look forward to opening next year at Underhill with the new bleachers, press box, and turf!

Steven Memo – 1st Team Super Football Conference

Henry Aaron – Honorable Mention, Super Football Conference

Kudos to the Volleyball team who finished 2nd in a much more challenging conference this year. They took their 18-8 record to the state sectionals, losing in the quarter-finals.

Zoe Hall – 1st Team

Allie Harris – 1st Team

Maddy Casto – 2nd Team

Julia Roses – 2nd Team

Julianne Hatton-Henigan – Honorable Mention

Paloma Duvergne – Honorable Mention

We also thank our cheerleaders who did a GREAT JOB this past season!