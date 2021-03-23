Eliminating Class Rankings for Columbia High School Students Could Cause Confusion, BOE Member Zubieta Says

The elimination of class rankings for Columbia High School students as a way to address long-standing access and equity issues could have unintended repercussions, including the possible loss of scholarship funds, said South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education member Kamal Zubieta during the March 15 BOE meeting.

In a nearly 20-minute statement, and while repeatedly emphasizing that she had no issue with omitting class rank on official transcripts, Zubieta raised several issues around the new, two-sentence Policy 5430 that replaced the previous eight-paragraph policy. As approved, the new policy states, “Columbia High School does not rank its students. All grade-point averages based on work done at Columbia High School through the second semester of twelfth grade are recorded on official transcripts.”

Zubieta argued that students applying for scholarships could be at a disadvantage under the new policy if their applications require decile information — and exceptions for the students in the top 10 percent of their class, or first decile, would require that grade-point average is calculated. Her comments begin at the three-hour, 13-minute mark in the online video.

“This exception seems very reasonable and fair to me because it would be a pity if a student lost out on money because of proposed Policy 5430,” she said, adding that the practice should be put in writing. “If it’s not, parents and students will continue to write in asking why some students are allowed to know their decile and others are not.”

Zubieta also noted that the initial recommendation to eliminate class rankings came from a November 2020 letter from the Professional Learning Council, which comprises administrators, guidance counselors and teachers from every department. “It made a very strong point that ranking is not in line with our district value of collaboration,” she added.

Additionally, Zubieta acknowledged that a weighted GPA favors those students enrolled in Advanced Placement or honors courses, which have disproportionately fewer Black and female students.

In the discussion that followed later in the March 15 meeting, which was held online due to COVID-19 precautions, board member Courtney Winkfield said that eliminating class rank was a “first step” in addressing access and equity issues within the school district. The follow-up discussion begins at the 4-hour mark.

“I think that as we begin to examine certain policies that function on that premise of meritocracy, it’s really important that we not only call those out, but we do what we can within our sphere of influence as a board, to really make to make the playing field a little more level in our pursuit of eradicating some of those disparities,” she said. “I think that the brevity of the proposed policy is intentional and that it really takes a strong declarative stand that in this district, we do not rank students.”

Winkfield also said there was “lots more to figure out” around whether or not GPA should be weighted.

Zubieta pressed the issue. “I know you said we shouldn’t unpack them now, but I think we should because how do we make that scholarship exception if we don’t unpack the rest, because the scholarship exception would be based on decile, decile is based on rank, rank is based on GPA,” she said, adding that the weighting issue should be decided one way or another.

“I think that brevity should not be the goal,” Zubieta added. “The goal should be satisfying the community and providing them with the answers that they desperately want because they want to make sure that every child is treated the same.”

Board member Elissa Malespina, who is a member of the Policy Committee, said that it was “a good policy” and rejected the notion that the policy was incomplete.

“I fully understand the idea of the scholarships and agree that that has to be something that is given to the students if needed, but that can be part of regulations,” she said.

The policy passed 7-1, with Zubieta casting the lone “no” vote. Board member Johanna Wright abstained.