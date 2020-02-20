Schools / Kids Sponsored

Farm & Wilderness Summer Camps Spark Confidence in Children

Confidence is such an important feeling, especially for a child who is growing as an individual and a leader. Skills like knot tying, map reading, plant and animal identification, and caring for farm animals have shown time and time again to spark not only confidence but resilience and self-reliance as well.

Farm & Wilderness Summer Camps focus on supporting a child’s growth in many ways. For the 4 to 10 year-olds, there is a day camp available, while overnight programs are available for 9 to 17 year-olds. Many former campers find the traits they value in themselves were nurtured at Farm & Wilderness and continue that growth when working as summer staff as counselors, cooks, and trip leaders. You can find out more information and register for a great summer at www.farmandwilderness.org

