From James Manno:

On Friday, December 13th, 2019 Jeff Rottman, owner and founder of GR Pottery Forms, provided masterclasses to Columbia High School students taking Ceramics I & Ceramics II courses. Mr. Rotterman demonstrated the craft of creating plates and bowls and discussed starting his business and the value of entrepreneurship. . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.

If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.