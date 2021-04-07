‘I’m Not Wanted in the Conversation’: Black Parents in South Orange-Maplewood Voice Concerns About School Reopening

Amid the petitions, demonstrations and public comments from Maplewood and South Orange residents pushing for the resumption of in-person school instruction — which ceased more than a year ago as COVID-19 infections began to spread across New Jersey and the United States — . . .
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.
com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.