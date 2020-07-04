Incoming Kindergartner or New Student? South Orange-Maplewood School District Now Has Virtual Registration

From the South Orange Maplewood School District:

Please be advised that this communication ONLY applies to parents/guardians who may be enrolling “NEW” students in the District for the 2020-21 school year. Students currently enrolled in the District do NOT need to re-register their child in the District.

Since the District offices remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if you wish to enroll your child in the District (K-12) for the first time for the 2020-21 school year, please follow the virtual registration instructions. Additionally, please assist the District by passing this information on to any parents new to the District. All registration information is available on the District’s website.

Virtual Registration Instructions

*Applies to new students enrolling to the District for the upcoming school year

Translations: Spanish | Kreyol Ayisen

Step One: Pre-Register Online

Please make sure all fields are completely filled out.

When entering contacts, please list parents/legal guardians and any emergency contacts along with all the information associated with each person. Ensure ALL email addresses for parents/guardians are entered.

Provide previous school information for children grades 1-12

Provide physician’s contact information (name, phone/fax number and address)

Please review the application once it is complete, as changes cannot be made once it has been submitted.

Step Two: Document Submission

Please review the STREAMLINED REGISTRATION CHECKLIST for a list of all helpful items needed to complete the registration process. Also, review the school/grade closures for the 2020-2021 school year to see if your child will be impacted.

Once the application has been submitted it will be reviewed and a link will be sent to the email address listed on the application for documents to be uploaded and transmitted electronically to the Office of Registration. (If you do not receive an email 2 business days after submitting your application, please check your SPAM folder first before contacting the Office of the Registrar)

Once received, documents must be uploaded and shared with the Office. Any questions regarding the requirements may be sent in the comments sections and shared directly through the document collection system. Documents may be shared using a mobile device, a tablet or a desktop. PDF and JPEG documents are preferred.

Upon completion of the submission, all documents will be reviewed for completeness.

Step Three: Phone or Video Interview And Application Review

Once received, the documents will be reviewed for completeness.

Once completed, you will be provided with access to the Online-Scheduler/Calendar to schedule a phone or video conference interview (dependent upon mutual technology platform availability) to review the enrollment application. The interview confirms the information entered is correct before forwarding the record to the school for final enrollment.

Please do not schedule your appointment until you have fully uploaded all of your documents.

NOTE: Those with a video conference appointment will be notified in advance and provided with a number to call. All others with phone appointments will be contacted directly by the Office.

[ALL school placements will be finalized upon the completion of the ENTIRE enrollment process.]