July 2020: Personnel Changes in South Orange and Maplewood Schools

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education on Monday approved the following personnel changes across the district:
Clinton Elementary School
- Zoila Correa, assistant principal, has a new start date of July 1.
Jefferson Elementary School
- Tanisha Anderson, school nurse, replaces Carol Scalgione, who retired.
Marshall Elementary School
- Agnes Icker, special education teacher, replaces Adam Ziering, who is being transferred.
- Lisa Kleitsch, school psychologist, was reassigned from Tuscan and Seth Boyden elementary schools to Marshall and Jefferson.
Montrose
- Julia Del Grande, pre-kindergarten teacher, resigned effective July 1.
Tuscan Elementary School
- Hanna Govrin, special education teacher, transfers from South Orange Middle School.
- Nicole Osher, school psychologist, was reassigned from the district to Tuscan and Seth Boyden elementary schools.
- Yvonne Phillips, special education teacher, transfers from South Mountain Elementary.
Maplewood Middle School
- Helen Cagide, special education teacher, replaces Lindsey Reed, who was reassigned.
- Jennifer Castano, math teacher, replaces Beatrix Ospina-Smith, who retired.
South Orange Middle School
- Janis Catalano, school social worker, was reassigned to both South Orange Middle School and Montrose Early Childhood Center.
- Erik Hamilton, physical education and health teacher, fills in for Carlos Salguero.
- Drew Krumholz, Spanish teacher, resigned effective July 13.
- Xueyin Li, Chinese teacher, fills a new position.
Columbia High School
- Pierreline Bonheur, special education teacher, transfers from Clinton Elementary.
- Jennifer Easton, social worker, fills a new position.
- Esther Hann, math teacher, fills in for Abiodun Banner.
- Lucinda Hatchell, special education teacher, fills a new position.
- Nichole Kaller, special education teacher, replaces Randi Grossfield, who retired.
- Maria Cristina LaPadula, Italian teacher, replaces Angela D’Onofrio, who retired.
- Desmond Moulton, music teacher, replaces Jamie Bunce, who resigned.
- Kylie Murphy, math teacher, replaces David Feldman, who retired.
- Frank Sanchez, principal, has a new start date of July 1.
- Angela D’Onofrio, Spanish and Italian teacher, resigned effective July 1.
- Gregory Speth, school psychologist, was reassigned from Marshall/Jefferson.
- Adam Ziering, special education teacher, transfers from Marshall Elementary.