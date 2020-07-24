July 2020: Personnel Changes in South Orange and Maplewood Schools

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education on Monday approved the following personnel changes across the district:

Clinton Elementary School

Zoila Correa, assistant principal, has a new start date of July 1.

Jefferson Elementary School

Tanisha Anderson, school nurse, replaces Carol Scalgione, who retired.

Marshall Elementary School

Agnes Icker, special education teacher, replaces Adam Ziering, who is being transferred.

Lisa Kleitsch, school psychologist, was reassigned from Tuscan and Seth Boyden elementary schools to Marshall and Jefferson.

Montrose

Julia Del Grande, pre-kindergarten teacher, resigned effective July 1.

Tuscan Elementary School

Hanna Govrin, special education teacher, transfers from South Orange Middle School.

Nicole Osher, school psychologist, was reassigned from the district to Tuscan and Seth Boyden elementary schools.

Yvonne Phillips, special education teacher, transfers from South Mountain Elementary.

Maplewood Middle School

Helen Cagide, special education teacher, replaces Lindsey Reed, who was reassigned.

Jennifer Castano, math teacher, replaces Beatrix Ospina-Smith, who retired.

South Orange Middle School

Janis Catalano, school social worker, was reassigned to both South Orange Middle School and Montrose Early Childhood Center.

Erik Hamilton, physical education and health teacher, fills in for Carlos Salguero.

Drew Krumholz, Spanish teacher, resigned effective July 13.

Xueyin Li, Chinese teacher, fills a new position.

Columbia High School