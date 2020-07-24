Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

July 2020: Personnel Changes in South Orange and Maplewood Schools

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeJul-24-2020

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education on Monday approved the following personnel changes across the district:

Clinton Elementary School

  • Zoila Correa, assistant principal, has a new start date of July 1.

Jefferson Elementary School

  • Tanisha Anderson, school nurse, replaces Carol Scalgione, who retired.

Marshall Elementary School

  • Agnes Icker, special education teacher, replaces Adam Ziering, who is being transferred.
  • Lisa Kleitsch, school psychologist, was reassigned from Tuscan and Seth Boyden elementary schools to Marshall and Jefferson.

Montrose

  • Julia Del Grande, pre-kindergarten teacher, resigned effective July 1.

Tuscan Elementary School

  • Hanna Govrin, special education teacher, transfers from South Orange Middle School.
  • Nicole Osher, school psychologist, was reassigned from the district to Tuscan and Seth Boyden elementary schools.
  • Yvonne Phillips, special education teacher, transfers from South Mountain Elementary.

Maplewood Middle School

  • Helen Cagide, special education teacher, replaces Lindsey Reed, who was reassigned.
  • Jennifer Castano, math teacher, replaces Beatrix Ospina-Smith, who retired.

South Orange Middle School

  • Janis Catalano, school social worker, was reassigned to both South Orange Middle School and Montrose Early Childhood Center.
  • Erik Hamilton, physical education and health teacher, fills in for Carlos Salguero.
  • Drew Krumholz, Spanish teacher, resigned effective July 13.
  • Xueyin Li, Chinese teacher, fills a new position.

Columbia High School

  • Pierreline Bonheur, special education teacher, transfers from Clinton Elementary.
  • Jennifer Easton, social worker, fills a new position.
  • Esther Hann, math teacher, fills in for Abiodun Banner.
  • Lucinda Hatchell, special education teacher, fills a new position.
  • Nichole Kaller, special education teacher, replaces Randi Grossfield, who retired.
  • Maria Cristina LaPadula, Italian teacher, replaces Angela D’Onofrio, who retired.
  • Desmond Moulton, music teacher, replaces Jamie Bunce, who resigned.
  • Kylie Murphy, math teacher, replaces David Feldman, who retired.
  • Frank Sanchez, principal, has a new start date of July 1.
  • Angela D’Onofrio, Spanish and Italian teacher, resigned effective July 1.
  • Gregory Speth, school psychologist, was reassigned from Marshall/Jefferson.
  • Adam Ziering, special education teacher, transfers from Marshall Elementary.

 

