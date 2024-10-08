LETTER: Maini & Sabin Endorse Telesford, Vadlamani & Joseph for BOE

Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in the Nov. 5, 2024 election. Village Green invites voters to submit Letters to the Editors in support of candidates. See guidelines below.

Dear SOMA,

As former school board members, serving from 2016 to 2021 (Annemarie Maini) and 2016 to 2018, 2021 (Chris Sabin), we have seen firsthand what it takes to lead our district. We also share a deep connection to Columbia High School—our now young adults graduated from Columbia, and Chris is a proud alumnus as well. That’s why we wholeheartedly endorse Qawi Telesford, Arun Vadlamani, and Bethany Joseph for the school board.

Qawi’s resilience, having been told he couldn’t do math at Columbia High and now holding a PhD in physics, speaks to his determination and belief in the potential of every student. Arun has demonstrated steady leadership during his three years on the Board of Ed, and Bethany’s commitment to the community as a Director on the YMCA board and a strong advocate for inclusion makes her a vital voice. All three have demonstrated calm and competent board leadership abilities.

Both Arun and Bethany have children in the district currently, as well as recent graduates, giving them personal and broad experience with our schools over the years. Their perspective as parents has given them insight into both the best our district has to offer and where it still falls short.

At a time when we have a new superintendent and new leadership, it’s more important than ever to have a stable, experienced school board that can provide continuity and support. Real change takes time, and to achieve lasting improvements, we need leaders who are dedicated to creating a cohesive and collaborative environment. Qawi, Arun, and Bethany bring that level of commitment and vision.

These three embody the leadership, community engagement, and compassion needed for our students, teachers, and school administration to thrive. We urge you to vote for Qawi Telesford, Arun Vadlamani, and Bethany Joseph (ballot positions 5, 6 and 7) to ensure continued progress and a strong, stable future for our district.

Sincerely,

Annemarie Maini, SOMSD Board of Education 2016 – 2021

Chris Sabin, SOMSD Board of Education 2016 – 2018, 2021

Letters to the Editors guidelines: Village Green publishes Letters to the Editors in support of candidates. Publishing these letters is at the discretion of the editors. We do not publish letters attacking competing candidates or any person. We aim to publish as many letters as we receive; however, if there is a large volume of letters and they are received late in the race, we cannot guarantee that they will be posted. Letters to the Editors can be submitted to villagegreennj@gmail.com. Please send as a Word or Google document, not as a PDF. Letter writers should provide their name and place of residence (town and state). The deadline for submitting a Letter to the Editor for the Fall 2024 election is Tuesday, October 29, at 5 p.m.