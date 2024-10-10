Maplewood Addresses Traffic Safety Issues in Wake of Accident

Related Coverage:

From Maplewood Township, October 10, 5:14 p.m.:

Public Update Regarding Prospect Street Pedestrian Crash

This past Monday, a vehicle struck two Maplewood Middle School students who were crossing Prospect Street at the intersection of Oakland Road. The personal impact this crash had on the two students, their families, and friends is immeasurable. It is our duty to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all pedestrians.

The Township has since engaged with our Police Department, Engineering Department, and the public to understand and respond to traffic and pedestrian concerns in the Prospect Street corridor.

As of today, we have implemented the improvements below:

Added in-street pedestrian crossing signs on Prospect Street between Parker Avenue and Tuscan Street

Added traffic cones on Prospect Street at the intersection of Oakland Road and Elmwood Avenue to visually restrict the roadway and reduce vehicle speed, pending permanent improvements

Increased traffic enforcement on Prospect Street

Began discussing permanent infrastructure improvements at the October 9 th Engineering, Public Works, and Planning subcommittee meeting

Engineering, Public Works, and Planning subcommittee meeting Began discussing permanent public safety improvements at the October 9th Public Safety subcommittee meeting

Additionally, for the past three weeks, we have deployed a vehicle speed sign trailer on Prospect Street. This trailer will remain on Prospect Street for at least the next three weeks.

The Township Committee and relevant subcommittees will continue to explore improvements/action, such as:

Addition of crossing guard(s) on Prospect Street

Installation of permanent curb bump-outs at Prospect Street intersections with Oakland Road and Elmwood Avenue

Enhanced traffic enforcement measures

Continued driver education

Pedestrians are encouraged to cross at intersections where crossing guards are present. A full list of crossing guard locations can be found at https://maplewoodpd.org/ school-crossing-guard-1. Crossing Guards are currently assigned on Prospect Street at Crescent, Tuscan Avenue, Harvard Avenue, and Springfield Avenue.

Drivers are reminded that they MUST stop for pedestrians in a marked crosswalk and that they may never pass a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk, it’s the law. The speed limit on all Maplewood roadways is 25 MPH, unless otherwise posted. Please always give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination.

We welcome residents to continue to engage with the Township Committee as we discuss temporary and permanent improvements to traffic safety in all of Maplewood.