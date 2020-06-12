Maplewood Recreation is Ready for Camp Season 2020: Small Size, Vintage Vibes

From the Township of Maplewood:

Kids Camp Maplewood is ready to keep kids active and engaged, while remaining safe and socially distanced this summer. Kids Camp is available for youth entering kindergarten through entering 5th grade. Home base, as usual, will be DeHart Community Center and Park, but to complete the vintage vibe, campers will also be enjoying Maplecrest Park similar to years past.

While following state guidelines, Kids Camp Maplewood will offer a lot of outdoor play time, arts and crafts, and innovative ways to keep socially distanced while having as much fun as possible.

When asked about the 2020 camp season, Director of Community Services Melissa Mancuso shared, “Program development has been a challenge this summer, as we had to remove field trips and pool visits from our schedule along with many typical camp activities. After carefully reviewing the state guidelines and consulting with our Health Officer, Candice Davenport, I was confident we can do a smaller version of camp very safely. We usually have around 135 campers and decided this year to limit the size to 50. Activities may be a little bit different, but getting our youth outside and giving them the ability to socialize with peers will be a game changer in my opinion. Kids crave comradery and we are excited to make memories!”

Maplewood Recreation is excited to announce their new Director, Claire Sinclair! Claire was a day camp counselor for the Maplewood Recreation Department between the ages of 16-18, so she knows all about how Maplewood Kids Camp run vintage this year!

“Kids Camp was different those days. Kids would show up at one of the town parks with a few dollars in hand. Among the many projects they could create, they would make lanyards, friendship bracelets or sand art. Nok Hockey and Carrom were played on the patios. There would be games of kickball and backyard games on the fields. Back then, there was no registration, kids came and went as they pleased. Two counselors were assigned to each park. In my three years, I was at DeHart, Orchard and Memorial Park. Counselors would spend the entire day there and kids would come and go freely.

Things have come full circle as this year, as I become the director of Kids Camp. While registration may be different than it was thirty plus years ago, this year, we with restrictions of COVID, we are bringing our campers a blast from the past,” the new Director shared.

For those who do not know Claire Sinclair, she was born and bred in Maplewood; her parents grew up here as well! After meeting her husband at Columbia High School, Claire is still living here with her family to date. Claire has been a teacher for 23 years, 13 of which at Tuscan Elementary School making her the perfect fit for Maplewood Kids Camp!

Kids Camp Maplewood begins this year on July 6th and runs until August 21st. Half and full days with before and after care are currently offered. To register for Kids Camp Maplewood, please call the Recreation Department at 973.762.8120.

Funky Fun Art Offers A Creative Outlet for Kids From 1st through 6th Grade

Funky Fun Art Camp is gearing up for our best summer yet! Differing from last year, camp will be spread out to utilize all three floors of The Woodland, to allow social distancing. With our newly refreshed studio spaces we have enhanced safety measures that exceed the state guidelines! Funky Fun Art Camp has always been about giving our campers the best experience possible and this summer will be no different! The newly adapted procedures still embrace the unique format that Funky Fun Art cultivates for allowing kids to explore their creativity at their own pace when inspiration strikes! Smaller groups will allow for more individual attention and embrace the mini workshop style we are known and loved for. Funky Fun Art looks forward to welcoming our returning campers back and can’t wait to meet our new campers this summer!

Although we have wait lists for some weeks, there are some spots available! To register for Funky Fun Art for available weeks, click here or please call the Recreation Department at 973.762.8120.