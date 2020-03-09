Millburn Schools to Close for a Day to Coordinate Coronavirus Preparations

From Millburn Public Schools

Editor’s note: Village Green has reached out to SOMSD Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor for comment.

March 9, 2020

Dear Millburn Parents/Guardians,

New Jersey schools have been asked to prepare for the possibility of distance learning in the event of a school closure due to the COVID19 virus. The State Department of Education has said we must have an instructional plan in place and they will count our distance learning days towards the 180 days “in school.”

Creating this plan will take a great deal of coordination with our teachers and administrative staff. We need time with our teachers without students present.

Therefore, we will be closing school for students on Thursday, March 12.

This Thursday will be a Professional Development day for teachers and staff. There will be no school for students.

We will also be using this day to intensify our cleaning regimen during the day without students present.

Please note for Thursday, March 12:

There will be no before or after school care

Afterschool activities will be canceled with the exception of athletic events at Millburn High School.

Transportation will be provided for those who go to school outside of the district.

Next week, Wednesday, March 18 will remain as our scheduled early dismissal for all students, for staff Professional Development.

We hope we will not need to implement these plans, but the time off this week and the half-day next week will allow us to be prepared in case this unprecedented event occurs.

We appreciate your understanding.

Sincerely,

Christine Burton

Dr. Christine Burton

Superintendent of Schools