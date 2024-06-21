PHOTOS: Columbia High School Midnight Madness Gave Class of 2024 Joy and Thrills

CommunityMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Grads got rousing send-off from the community before heading to the American Dream Mall.

written by Joy Yagid
The Class of 2024 went out screaming — on rides at the Nickelodeon amusement park inside the American Dream mall in East Rutherford last night.

Midnight Madness, also known as Project Graduation, is a school sponsored alcohol and drug free party for the graduating high school seniors. Every year, the event remains a secret to the students, who board buses a few hours after graduating to the unknown location. Past locations have been Funplex and the Silverball Museum in Asbury Park.

 

The graduates got a proper send off as family and friends cheered on their buses on from street corners, Maplewood Village and Village Hall in South Orange.

This year, at American Dream, they eat barbecue at House of ‘Que, rode rides, ice skated, and finally took a spin in the large ferris wheel before coming back to the school in the early morning hours.

Enjoy our photo gallery below:

