Public Notice: South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Hosting Audit Presentation Feb. 28

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

The Board of Education will meet for a Special Meeting on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 7:00 pm in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ in person as well as utilizing an online video conference platform which will include Hearing of Individuals. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. If there are members of the community who would like to attend the meeting in person, please note that masks and social distancing are required in accordance with the guidance received from the local DOH and the CDC. Action may be taken. Immediately following the Special Meeting, the Board will adjourn to Executive Session to discuss personnel and legal issues, negotiations, and other matters to be announced at a later date.

