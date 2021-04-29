Register Now for The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School’s Children’s Summer Program

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 SOMAS Children’s Summer Program will be a departure from our usual programming. This year’s program is for students entering grades 3-7 and will take place at the Girl Scout Oval in the South Orange Reservation. Session 1 will be August 16-20 from 9am-12pm and Session 2 will be August 23-27 from 9am-12pm.

The Adult School is partnering with Little Scholars LLC to create a varied and fun curriculum for our students. Each one-week session features three one-hour classes: a creative arts/crafts class, a science/academic class and a sports/fitness class. All are designed to take full advantage of the natural surroundings. There are several different choices for each age group. Choose the group with the classes you like for each session. You can choose a different group for each session. The descriptions are in our catalog on pages 2-5. Each one-week session costs $350.

To create the safest environment for our students, registration is limited to 10 students per group with five groups per session. Students in each group will stay together with their instructor and Yellowshirt counselors. Weather permitting, all classes will take place outside. Each group will have access to a cabin, which includes a restroom. Spots are going fast so sign up today to be sure you get a spot.

Click here to browse the catalog.

Click here to register.