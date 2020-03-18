Seton Hall University Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

From South Orange Village:

COVID-19 Update (March 18, 2020)

Seton Hall University Employee Tests Positive

As the Village continues to monitor the Coronavirus we now have learned that a female Seton Hall University employee has tested positive for the virus. This employee does not reside in South Orange and the University is working with her hometown’s local health department regarding recent contact history.

Per the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPPA), we will not be releasing any additional information on the infected resident at this time.

As the cases in New Jersey continue to grow, it’s most important that we continue to follow all CDC guidelines and practice social distancing. This positive case in our community only reinforces the fact that we need to take this situation seriously and work on a local level to reduce exposure to our neighbors.

We ask that residents continue to check southorange.org/COVID-19 for updates. If there is additional information that we can release, we will do so as soon as we can. We are all in this together and we remind residents to practice patience and understanding as we continue to deal with this crisis.