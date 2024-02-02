SOMSD Board of Ed. Announces Fergus Implementation Committee Meeting on Feb. 6 and Board Retreat on Feb. 22

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will hold a public Fergus Implementation Committee Meeting on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:30 pm in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey in person as well as using an online video conference platform. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. If there are members of the community who would like to attend the meeting in person, please note that masks and social distancing are optional in accordance with the guidance received from the local DOH and the CDC. Action will not be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: Fergus Implementation Committee Meeting

Date / Time: February 6, 2024 – 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2344 024 6476

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

_______________________________________________________________________

The Board of Education will hold a public Board Retreat on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 6:30 pm at 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey and immediately adjourn to go into a Board Retreat in person and utilizing an online video conference platform for NJSBA Board Training. Action will not be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

February 22, 2024 – Public Session Comment Signup For Webex (Click Here)

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board Retreat

Date / Time: February 22, 2024 – 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2347 507 6638

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary